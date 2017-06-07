Want to Buy a Used Hotel Bed From the Failed Trump Taj Mahal?

Photo: Wayne Parry/AP

Everything must go at the Trump Taj Mahal liquidation sale. The troubled Atlantic City property closed in the fall of 2016, but Thursday morning it opened its doors again for customers to clear the place of everything from the poker tables to this tapestry to the famous chandeliers from Austria. Those do not come cheap:

$35k will get you one of these Austrian chandeliers at the Trump Taj Mahal liquidation sale. Got room? @6abc pic.twitter.com/7cxj2xCErg — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) July 6, 2017

Although some more affordable chandeliers are available.

Chandeliers and art among the many items up for grabs at Taj Mahal liquidation sale. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/mmCCOjKbrz — Ted Greenberg (@tedgreenbergNBC) July 6, 2017

And pretty much anything else that one probably never, ever thought he or she wanted to own, ever:

Leopard claw bench: $65. This amazing canopy bed with mirrors on top: priceless pic.twitter.com/jOuQWmVxaf — Joe Hernandez (@byJoeHernandez) July 6, 2017

Hotel room furnishings at Taj Mahal liquidation sale. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/iFcjqIywNj — Ted Greenberg (@tedgreenbergNBC) July 6, 2017

The Trump opened his Taj Mahal in 1990, to great fanfare, but about a year later declared bankruptcy when the casino couldn’t make enough money to finance its debts. It faced financial troubles, mostly notably in 2009 and 2014, and finally the casino shut down in October of last year. In March 2017, Trump investor pal and then-owner Carl Icahn sold the property to the Hard Rock for $50 million. So now it must be cleaned out of its kitschy wares.

Luckily, the liquidators seemed to have plenty of customers on day one of the sale, which will run daily for 60 days or until the property is cleaned out. As the saying goes, one casino’s trash …

Hundreds are lined up outside the former Trump Taj Mahal. A liquidation sale begins today to clear the casino before it becomes a Hard Rock. pic.twitter.com/kqQ5455TSu — Michael Burke (@michaelburke47) July 6, 2017

The only items that can’t be purchased are apparently slot machines, card tables, and anything that still has the name “Trump” on it.

And in case you’re worried that you might miss out on your chance to get an old bed that probably thousands of people slept in, you’re in luck: As one of the workers running the sale instructed the crowd, “If it’s behind me, I would say we would have about at least 900 of everything that you see here.”