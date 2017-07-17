Spicer: Seriously, Donald Jr.’s Meeting Was About Adoption

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In another audio-only White House briefing on Monday, Sean Spicer fielded a question about Donald Trump Jr.’s notorious meeting at Trump Tower last June by sticking to an already-debunked talking point: that the gathering was all about adoption policy.

Asked whether the White House believes it’s acceptable to meet with a foreign power offering opposition research, Spicer defended Donald Jr.’s sit-down, adding, “There was nothing, as far as we know, that would lead anyone to believe that there was anything except for a discussion about adoption and the Magnitsky Act.”

Yes, adoptions. Never mind that one of the attendees at the eight-person meeting was a KGB-connected lawyer, and another was an ex-Soviet counterintelligence official known for opposition research. Never mind that the email that preceded the meeting promised to “provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.” Never mind that the subject line of that email was “Russia-Clinton-private and confidential.” Never mind that nothing about Donald Jr.’s initial statement on the story, which was drafted with the help of presidential advisers, has turned out to be true.

Never mind any of that. The meeting was about adoptions. Obviously.