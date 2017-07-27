In Official Transcript, White House Adds 27 Feet to Trump’s ‘3-Foot Putts’

Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of the many highlights of Anthony Scaramucci’s first day as White House communications director came when he shoehorned a reference to President Trump’s impressive athleticism into an answer to a completely unrelated question.

There’s a lot that stands out about that answer, from the unabashed ass-kissing to the athletic feats Scaramucci cites not being all that impressive. Wonder if Trump can bowl 120 and throw a 45-mph fastball, too.

The White House appears to have noticed the same thing and tried to embellish the record, albeit subtly. This is the official transcript of Scaramucci’s remarks, and there is one notable difference from what he says in the video above (emphasis mine).

I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on. He’s standing in the key and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them, okay? He sinks 30-foot putts. I don’t see this guy as a guy that’s ever under siege.

The White House turned Trump’s 3-foot putts into 30-footers, without acknowledging the change. Trump plays enough golf that he probably can sink those, but that’s beside the point. Scaramucci said 3, the transcript says 30, and the ghost of Kim Jong Il might want to start paying attention. Trump is clearly trying to outdo his own astonishing golf feat — shooting a round at 38-under par with five holes in one.