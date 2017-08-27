Catastrophic Flooding Swamps Houston as Harvey Stalls Over Texas

The Latest
• Tropical Storm Harvey is still slowly hovering over southeast Texas, where it continues to inundate the region with massive amounts of rain. That rainfall has led to catastrophic flooding in the Houston metro area (Harris County) and other parts of the region. The Houston metro area is home to some 6.6 million people, and is particularly vulnerable to flooding.
• Much of southeast Texas experienced torrential rainfall overnight into Sunday, resulting in widespread flooding. Authorities had to perform countless water rescues overnight as residents became trapped in stalled cars or in the attics of their homes after encountering rising floodwaters. Near continuous flash-flood emergency warnings have been issued for many areas in the region, and most residents have been urged to shelter in place and not try to drive anywhere. Tornado warnings have also been issued, as they were throughout Saturday.
• The National Weather Service issued an unprecedented warning on Sunday:
• At least five people have died and at least a dozen have been injured as a result of the storm, which crashed into Texas as a category 4 hurricane on Friday night, then weakened, though the central danger continues to be the enormous amount of water produced by the storm. As of midday Saturday, Houston authorities had received more than 2,000 emergency calls and conducted 250 vehicle rescues thanks to the floodwaters.
• Some parts of Harris County have received as much as 20-30 inches of rain over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way.
• The very slow-moving storm is still forecast to stall over the state for days, which is almost certainly going to make the situation much worse.
The Response
At a news conference Sunday morning, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the city would open the massive George R. Brown Convention Center as a shelter. He said that city personnel had responded to more than 2,000 emergency calls so far, and urged people to call 911 only if it was a grave emergency. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the city had made more than 250 vehicle rescues.
Turner also defended his decision not to evacuate the city, claiming that such a move would have caused even more chaos. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had advised Houston residents to leave on Friday, contradicting the mayor. More than 2,00 Texas National Guard service members have been activated to help deal with the crisis.
The U.S. Coast Guard also announced on Sunday that they had rescued 100 people from the air, and by midday had received more than 500 distress calls related to the storm.
15 nursing home residents in a town north of Galveston were eventually rescued by helicopter on Sunday after this image when viral on social media in the morning:
Residents with their own boats have also been helping with rescue efforts:
FEMA director Brock Long, speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, said that his agency was preparing for a long haul of recovery work. Asked whether the agency would be in Texas for months, Long responded, “FEMA’s gonna be there for years, sir.” He maintained that the agency had learned from its response to Hurricane Katrina, and assured Tapper that he was not concerned about the vacancies left by the Trump administration in key posts at the National Hurricane Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A spokesperson for the National Hurricane Center, Dennis Feltgen, warned in an interview on Sunday morning that:
Everything that we had hoped wouldn’t happen but was forecasted is happening. We have a catastrophic, life-threatening flood event taking place over southeastern Texas, including the Houston metropolitan area. It’s bad now and it’s getting worse.
President Trump, meanwhile, interspersed tweets about the hurricane with his thoughts on other pressing matters, like Sheriff David Clarke’s new book and the president’s margin of victory in Missouri last year:
Images and Videos of the Ongoing Crisis
Many scenes of the disaster have been shared on social media:
Scenes from Overnight Saturday:
This is a developing news story and this post will be continously updated.
Comments