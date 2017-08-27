Catastrophic Flooding Swamps Houston as Harvey Stalls Over Texas

Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

The Latest

• Tropical Storm Harvey is still slowly hovering over southeast Texas, where it continues to inundate the region with massive amounts of rain. That rainfall has led to catastrophic flooding in the Houston metro area (Harris County) and other parts of the region. The Houston metro area is home to some 6.6 million people, and is particularly vulnerable to flooding.

• Much of southeast Texas experienced torrential rainfall overnight into Sunday, resulting in widespread flooding. Authorities had to perform countless water rescues overnight as residents became trapped in stalled cars or in the attics of their homes after encountering rising floodwaters. Near continuous flash-flood emergency warnings have been issued for many areas in the region, and most residents have been urged to shelter in place and not try to drive anywhere. Tornado warnings have also been issued, as they were throughout Saturday.

• The National Weather Service issued an unprecedented warning on Sunday:

This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8 — NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017

• At least five people have died and at least a dozen have been injured as a result of the storm, which crashed into Texas as a category 4 hurricane on Friday night, then weakened, though the central danger continues to be the enormous amount of water produced by the storm. As of midday Saturday, Houston authorities had received more than 2,000 emergency calls and conducted 250 vehicle rescues thanks to the floodwaters.

• Some parts of Harris County have received as much as 20-30 inches of rain over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way.

Accumulated rainfall in the Houston area over the last three days is off the NWS scale #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/bA8iL8ypcs — Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) August 27, 2017

• The very slow-moving storm is still forecast to stall over the state for days, which is almost certainly going to make the situation much worse.

Another round of very heavy rain headed for #Houston- flooding will get worse... just horrible #Harvey pic.twitter.com/xOo4t8nrVd — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) August 27, 2017

Ground zero for flooding in Houston: Clear Creek at Friendswood. Water 2 feet above any historical flood stage. pic.twitter.com/SZul7LcxNm — Eric Berger (@SpaceCityWX) August 27, 2017

The Response

At a news conference Sunday morning, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the city would open the massive George R. Brown Convention Center as a shelter. He said that city personnel had responded to more than 2,000 emergency calls so far, and urged people to call 911 only if it was a grave emergency. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the city had made more than 250 vehicle rescues.

.@GalvCoTX Family needs help at 1510 Pinecrest, Dickinson, TX. pic.twitter.com/y86ohQHbWX — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 27, 2017

Turner also defended his decision not to evacuate the city, claiming that such a move would have caused even more chaos. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had advised Houston residents to leave on Friday, contradicting the mayor. More than 2,00 Texas National Guard service members have been activated to help deal with the crisis.

HAPPENING NOW: First responders from across the country leave the San Antonio staging area to help communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey pic.twitter.com/8UnzRNBJ1C — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) August 27, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard also announced on Sunday that they had rescued 100 people from the air, and by midday had received more than 500 distress calls related to the storm.

15 nursing home residents in a town north of Galveston were eventually rescued by helicopter on Sunday after this image when viral on social media in the morning:

La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

Residents with their own boats have also been helping with rescue efforts:

Crystal jaramillo and Trey Jones of Texas City say they've rescued about 22 people in their kayak. #harvey pic.twitter.com/i4J8pEiPLu — Marissa Barnett (@marissambarnett) August 27, 2017

Started with a family friend needing rescued several hours ago and then they kept hearing more people calling for help, she said. https://t.co/HlGPQ68t6I — Marissa Barnett (@marissambarnett) August 27, 2017

More flat bottom boats coming in with rescued families. About 8 people on latest, including baby and two small kids #Harvey pic.twitter.com/Bbwuuqd05Z — Marissa Barnett (@marissambarnett) August 27, 2017

FEMA director Brock Long, speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, said that his agency was preparing for a long haul of recovery work. Asked whether the agency would be in Texas for months, Long responded, “FEMA’s gonna be there for years, sir.” He maintained that the agency had learned from its response to Hurricane Katrina, and assured Tapper that he was not concerned about the vacancies left by the Trump administration in key posts at the National Hurricane Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A spokesperson for the National Hurricane Center, Dennis Feltgen, warned in an interview on Sunday morning that:

Everything that we had hoped wouldn’t happen but was forecasted is happening. We have a catastrophic, life-threatening flood event taking place over southeastern Texas, including the Houston metropolitan area. It’s bad now and it’s getting worse.

President Trump, meanwhile, interspersed tweets about the hurricane with his thoughts on other pressing matters, like Sheriff David Clarke’s new book and the president’s margin of victory in Missouri last year:

Images and Videos of the Ongoing Crisis

Many scenes of the disaster have been shared on social media:

Old Bayou Road in Dickinson. The devastation is unimaginable @GalvNews pic.twitter.com/tJ0jtp90JF — Kelsey Walling (@KelseyEWalling) August 27, 2017

More perspective on Houston flooding with days/feet of rain still ahead of them. pic.twitter.com/r4PUH40Xxt — Marshall Shepherd (@DrShepherd2013) August 27, 2017

Flood water rushing into downtown Houston from Buffalo Bayou. pic.twitter.com/azaimoHMDX — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 27, 2017

HOUSTON: Buffalo Bayou flood with whirl pools and waves threatening bridge. Another tornado warning @breakingweather #houstondflood pic.twitter.com/RYpkaFzwdh — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 27, 2017

My dad sends this photo from Houston's Meyerland area. Many homes, even raised ones, flooding #Harvey pic.twitter.com/vmc3f2zTnD — Edgar Walters (@ewaltersTX) August 27, 2017

This man is a preacher checking for people inside cars at 610 & 288 PC Brian Roberson Jr @KPRC2 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/NJx58ZN8N8 — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) August 27, 2017

Good morning from 5700 blk Capello in Westbury pic.twitter.com/77aNTHIcma — Fox Mulder (@wAHwAHwEEHwAH) August 27, 2017

The 3900 block of FM 762 (in front of 24 HR fitness) has just collapsed. There is a massive sinkhole in the roadway. AVOID THE AREA! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/BJreUS1D9C — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 27, 2017

People use a boat for an apparent rescue of a family just outside of Galveston, TX, @DeMarcoReports says https://t.co/WZP2arvuWh pic.twitter.com/kt8N9aBILB — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2017

Scenes from Overnight Saturday:

@KHOUweather Near St. Thomas More Catholic Church - Hillcroft and Willowbend - Meyerland area and Brays Bayou pic.twitter.com/QI2zQlACKb — envision! Video (@envision) August 27, 2017

This is Allen Parkway near Montrose just west of downtown Houston. #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/INTGUGsKkG — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

This is a developing news story and this post will be continously updated.