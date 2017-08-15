CEOs Flee Trump’s Manufacturing Council After Charlottesville Fallout

Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images; Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After Merck CEO Ken Frazier quit President Trump’s manufacturing council on Monday morning over the president’s failure to denounce white nationalists over the weekend, two other chief executives followed suit, with signs that more may follow.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank announced his decision to resign from the council Monday evening in a vaguely worded statement that didn’t mention President Trump or Charlottesville.

I love our country & company. I am stepping down from the council to focus on inspiring & uniting through power of sport. - CEO Kevin Plank pic.twitter.com/8YvndJMjj1 — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) August 15, 2017

Third to go was Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, who wrote in a much more direct blog post later Monday night that he resigned “to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues.”

And on Tuesday, Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, tweeted his resignation from the council.

I'm resigning from the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative because it's the right thing for me to do. — Scott Paul (@ScottPaulAAM) August 15, 2017

Pressure continued to mount on other executives to follow suit, but the New York Times reported that some were too frightened by the threat of presidential excoriation, or of losing business opportunities, to pull the trigger. Dell and General Electric affirmed that their CEOs would remain on the council.

Trump quickly went after Frazier, who is black, on Twitter Monday morning, calling him out for Merck’s high drug prices. (Never mind that the Trump administration has done nothing to combat them.) At that point, the president still hadn’t issued a full-throated condemnation of the white nationalists who rallied in Charlottesville on Saturday. His much-delayed press conference on the matter didn’t appear to stem the tide of corporate criticism, and Axios reported that the conversation about whether to leave the council “is viral in boardrooms right now.”

Trump addressed the issue again on Tuesday morning:

For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

This post has been updated to reflect Tuesday’s developments.