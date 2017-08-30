Floodwater Still Rising as Harvey Makes Second Landfall in Louisiana

Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Latest

• Harvey made landfall again in Louisiana on Wednesday morning. More heavy rain is expected in east Texas and western and northern Louisiana, but the storm is beginning to weaken.

• A curfew was in effect in Houston overnight following reports of scattered looting.

• The death toll is up to 30, and it’s expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The Storm

Tropical Storm Harvey broke the previous record for rainfall from a single storm anywhere in the contiguous U.S. on Tuesday, with a top reading of 51.88 inches of rain in Cedar Bayou, Texas. The previous record of 48 inches was set in Texas in 1978, and Harvey could still top the 52 inch record set in Hawaii in 1950.

Six days after first making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Harvey is finally set to let up on Houston. The National Weather Service is predicting less than an inch of rain for the city on Wednesday, and a 30 percent chance of showers on Thursday. Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 94.

Radar update: Light to moderate rain continues to fall over the far eastern counties. Conditions will steadily improve today #Harvey #houwx pic.twitter.com/PzDvi7KAJh — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 30, 2017

While Houston gets a desperately needed break, Harvey is moving moving northeast, hitting far east Texas and southwestern Louisiana. Those areas are in for another 6 to 12 inches of rainfall. Harvey made landfall for a second time at 5 a.m on Wednesday morning, arriving just west of Cameron, Louisiana. The tropical storm is expected to weaken as it moves through Louisiana. From the NWS:

Elsewhere, Harvey is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches across portions of southern Louisiana into coastal Mississippi and Alabama. Rainfall associated with Harvey will spread northward by mid to late week, with rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches spreading into portions of Arkansas and the Tennessee Valley.

Rescue Effort Continues

State and local agencies said they have rescued more than 13,000 from floodwaters in Houston and the surrounding areas so far, and the effort will continue in the coming days.

“We’re still trying to get to folks and again, like we said yesterday, don’t give up on us, seek to higher ground — we will get to you,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. “At every passing hour, we have more boats getting in the water.”

Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday following scattered reports of looting. He said the police had requested the curfew. “I don’t want them to have to worry about someone breaking into their home, or looting, or doing anything of that nature while they are away,” Turner said.

Governor Greg Abbott has activated the entire Texas National Guard, putting 12,000 guardsmen on the ground to assist with rescue and relief efforts.

RIGHT NOW: Members of the National Guard racking out after rescuing many. Racking out in @MattressMack's Gallery Furniture. Pics. pic.twitter.com/RKx8jYeTGT — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) August 30, 2017

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Texas to survey the damage from Harvey on Tuesday afternoon. The Trumps avoided the hardest hit areas, instead visiting a fire house near Corpus Christi, where they were joined by FEMA director Brock Long, Governor Abbott, and other Texas lawmakers. After a press conference, Trump addressed supporters outside the fire house, telling them “We love you, you are special, we’re here to take care of you.” He also remarked, “What a crowd, what a turnout.”

"We love you, you are special, we're here to take care. It's going well...thank you for coming out...What a crowd, what a turnout" pic.twitter.com/kvTSN7Ou6J — POLITICO (@politico) August 29, 2017

Harvey's Death Toll

Local officials say at least 30 people died due to the storm, up from eight a day ago. Houston police confirmed on Tuesday that Sergeant Steve Perez, 60, drowned in his patrol car on his way to work. Police Chief Art Acevedo said Perez’s father-in-law had urged him not to go in because conditions were too bad, “And his response was, ‘We’ve got work to do.’”

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the tragic in the line of duty death of Sergeant Steve Perez. pic.twitter.com/cHJxjnFgII — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2017

In Beaumont, Texas authorities pulled a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother out of a flooded canal. A witness said the woman’s car got stuck in a flooded parking lot and she was attempting to carry the 18-month-old girl to safety when a current swept the pair away. A rescue boat caught up to them just before they slipped under a railroad trestle, where they would have been unreachable. First responders were unable to revive the mother, but the girl has been hospitalized and is in stable condition.

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, other fatalities include 89-year-old Agnes Stanley, who was found in four-foot deep water in a home, a 76-year-old woman found in floodwater near a vehicle, and 45-year-old Travis Lynn Callihan, who fell into floodwaters after leaving his vehicle and died after being taken to the hospital.

Tens of Thousands Displaced

In Houston 17,000 people woke up in shelters on Tuesday, according to the Red Cross. The city had initially limited its main shelter, the George R. Brown Convention Center, to 5,000 people, but it’s already holding more than 9,000. Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city plans to open another two or three mega-shelters.

“We are not turning anyone away. But it does mean we need to expand our capabilities and our capacity,” Turner said. “Relief is coming.”

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Just before midnight people began arriving in Houston’s second mega-shelter, the NRG Center, which can hold up to 10,000 people. Officials said there may be 2,000 people in the conference hall by sunrise.

Evacuees are also being taken in by inland cities like Dallas, which opened a shelter for 5,000 people on Tuesday.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

After Houston televangelist Joel Osteen faced accusations on social media that his church had closed its doors to storm victims, it was designated as a shelter on Tuesday. Bus loads of people showed up to the church, which was formerly the 16,000-seat Compaq Center.

Lakewood Church spokesman Don Iloff said the building was never closed, but the building had flooded over the weekend and accepting droves of people then would have been unsafe.

Evacuees arrive at Lakewood Church after its pastor, Joel Osteen, received criticism for initial #Harvey response https://t.co/SCGPSqr8Jq pic.twitter.com/MM7YuqquoB — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2017

Houston officials warned that there are people impersonating Homeland Security Investigations special agents, going door to door and telling people to evacuate, presumably so they can rob their homes. Officials warned residents to ask to see agents credentials, and said ICE is not conducting immigration enforcement operations in areas affected by Harvey.

Harvey's Destruction

It’s too early to assess the damage caused by Harvey, but early estimates suggest it may be the costliest storm in U.S. history:

Roughly 25 5o 30 percent of Harris County, where Houston and its near suburbs are located, was flooded by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Washington Post.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times via Getty Images

Though the storm’s center is moving north, due to the additional rain flash flooding will continue in the Houston area.

AFP map showing major highways and streets hit by flooding in Houston, based on crowdsourcing data collected by Matt Dempsey @mizzousundevil pic.twitter.com/dEP4XlZueO — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 30, 2017

Here’s a guide to how you can help those affected by Harvey, from giving blood to donating money to organizations providing on-the-ground relief.