Republicans Split After Trump Again Blames ‘Both Sides’ in Charlottesville

Republican lawmakers who thought they could rest easy after President Trump finally condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists by name two days after the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia clearly haven’t been paying attention for the past seven months.

Trump started undermining his revised response almost immediately, and at a Tuesday afternoon press conference he reversed course in spectacular fashion, saying that both white supremacists and the so-called “alt-left” counterprotesters deserve blame for Saturday’s violence. He even defended some who attended the “Unite the Right” rally, saying “you also had some very fine people” who showed up to defend the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, who fought to preserve slavery.

The combative press conference in Trump Tower was supposed to be about infrastructure, and from their body language it was clear that some of the aides standing by – including National Economic Council chairman Gary Cohn and the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who are Jewish – were deeply uncomfortable. Here’s the reaction of new White House chief of staff John Kelly, who was supposed to help bring order to the Trump administration:

WATCH: White House chief of staff John Kelly reacts to President Trump's latest remarks on violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/O9gwSCxwp8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 16, 2017

According to the New York Times, Trump staffers were stunned not by the president’s troubling views, but the fact that he was voicing them in public:

No word in the Trump lexicon is as tread-worn as “unprecedented.” But members of the president’s staff, stunned and disheartened, said they never expected to hear such a voluble articulation of opinions that the president had long expressed in private.

Nevertheless, the White House issued an “evening communications briefing” urging Republicans in Congress to say “the president was entirely correct – both sides of the violence in Charlottesville acted inappropriately and bear some responsibility.”

A few tried their best, like New York Representative Lee Zeldin. He condemned “anyone associating themselves with the KKK and Nazism,” then argued that Trump was right to point out the violence on both sides, noting, “there is an element of our country that has pledged to resist, oppose, and obstruct this President entirely on absolutely everything and anything.”

Anyone associating themselves with the KKK and Nazism is associating themselves with hatred, bigotry, racism,... Posted by Congressman Lee Zeldin on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Then there was Senator Jim Inhofe, who chose to pretend the president had delivered a different press conference:

I look forward to continuing to work with the president to remove barriers to improving our nation’s infrastructure. — Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) August 15, 2017

A handful of Republican lawmakers called out President Trump for reverting to his claim that “both sides” were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville.

Blaming "both sides" for #Charlottesville?! No. Back to relativism when dealing with KKK, Nazi sympathizers, white supremacists? Just no. — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) August 15, 2017

Mr. President,you can't allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame.They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain 5/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

Mr. President, there were not "very fine people" on the NeoNazi, white supremacist side; only haters. Grateful DOJ understands this. https://t.co/MDmYPcUP5h — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) August 15, 2017

GOP Rep. Will Hurd to President Trump: "Apologize ... Racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism of any form is unacceptable" https://t.co/fXX8j6DDid — CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2017

Many more Republicans opted to issue another round of statements condemning white supremacy, without spelling out who they were subtweeting.

When it comes to white supremacists & neo-nazis, there can be no equivocating: they’re propagators of hate and bigotry. Period. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 15, 2017

The violence in Charlottesville was caused by racists & hate groups. We must unite against them. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) August 15, 2017

KKK, neo-Nazi, & white supremacist groups spew bigotry & racism. These groups & their ideals are the antithesis of American patriotism. — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) August 15, 2017

Saturday's violence and tragic loss of life was a direct consequence of the hateful rhetoric & action from white supremacists demonstrating. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 15, 2017

We must speak out clearly against the hatred, racism and white supremacists who descended upon #Charlottesville. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 15, 2017

I was clear about this bigotry & violence over the weekend and I'll repeat it today: We must defeat white supremacy and all forms of hatred. https://t.co/iOaVvE8txs — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 15, 2017

"We should never hesitate to call out hate. Whenever and wherever we see it." -OGH https://t.co/Zy2YaJwFlV #Charlottesville #utpol pic.twitter.com/Kqe8SLp70z — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 15, 2017

This is simple: we must condemn and marginalize white supremacist groups, not encourage and embolden them. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) August 15, 2017

We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017

And of course there were those who found the president’s rant refreshing. Kayleigh McEnany, the new national spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, claimed that by declaring “there’s blame on both sides” President Trump was preaching unity:

President @realDonaldTrump once again denounced hate today. The GOP stands behind his message of love and inclusiveness! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 15, 2017

On Fox News, Tucker Carlson tried to bolster the president’s case:

Fox News just now pic.twitter.com/kChT5oitV2 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 16, 2017

And of course, white supremacists were thrilled:

Trump's statement was fair and down to earth. #Charlottesville could have been peaceful, if police did its job. https://t.co/3FUgmWoiWi — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) August 15, 2017