Harvey Weakens After Landfall, but Catastrophic Rainfall Threat Remains

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Harvey has weakened to a Category 1 storm after making landfall on the Gulf Coast of Texas late Friday, but the very real dangers of storm surge, excessive rainfall, and unprecedented flooding over the next several days remain.

.@NASA released this image of Hurricane Harvey around 7 a.m. We're continuing to track its movements: https://t.co/ZenrLcttsv pic.twitter.com/4nc7ItGG95 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 26, 2017

When it originally reached land just north of Corpus Christi, Texas a little before 10 p.m. Central Time on Friday, Harvey was a Category 4 storm packing 130 m.p.h. winds — making it the first category 4 to strike the U.S. since 2004, and the first major hurricane to hit since 2005. As of 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Harvey’s winds had weakened around 80 m.p.h., and the storm is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm later in the day.

Early reports indicate that Harvey caused extensive damage to buildings along the coast, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported as of early Saturday morning. The storm’s initial impact is still be assessed. One coastal town that took a direct hit from Harvey, Rockport, Texas, saw many of its homes and businesses completely destroyed. President Trump signed a disaster declaration at the request of Texas governor Greg Abbott on Friday night, granting the state additional federal resources.

A rural area outside Rockport pic.twitter.com/CCYxVQarRk — Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) August 26, 2017

The remaining danger, as meteorologists have repeatedly warned over the past few days, is what will happen if and when the storm hovers over the region for an extended period of time, dumping record amounts of rain and generating repeated storm surge. Double-digit rainfall totals have already been reported, and a lot more rain is on the way. The latest forecasts still predict that Harvey will hang out over southeast Texas for as many as five days leading potentially catastrophic rainfall amounts and flooding. Authorities are already warning area residents to beware flood waters, and particularly if they are in their cars.

As Weather Underground meteorologist Bob Henson pointed out early Saturday morning:

There is virtually no precedent for such a slow-moving system maintaining at least tropical storm strength along the Texas coast for five days. Whether or not Harvey maintains tropical storm strength will depend in large part on how close its center drifts to the coast. Regardless of its status, Harvey’s slow movement and huge amounts of moisture will lead to enormous rainfall and will likely produce vast areas of flooding.

Updated rainfall totals from WPC for the next 7 days. Think of #Harvey's intense rain as a marathon, not a sprint #houwx #glswx #bcswx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Ynf9RiBIl1 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 26, 2017

Henson goes on to explain that the longer-term threat is what needs to be recognized, as the “multi-day onshore flow and storm surge coupled with extreme inland rainfall would push enormous amounts of water from several directions” leading to widespread and potentially historic flooding early next week southeast of Houston and elsewhere. At present, the storm is not expected to depart the area until Thursday, and may have deposited as much as an additional three feet of rain to some areas by that time.

There is also a continued risk of tornadoes being formed by the storm, and multiple tornado warnings have already been issued across Texas on Saturday morning.

Possible tornado in Katy @miyashay reporting live pic.twitter.com/Gk7fpfEDNm — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) August 26, 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated continuously as new details become available.