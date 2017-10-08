Man Wandering Around on the Subway Tracks Wreaks Havoc With Morning Commute

Photo: @kcavery/Twitter

A random man inexplicably walking along express tracks near 14th Street caused massive subway delays Thursday morning. It also made for a bizarre scene, captured by a passenger on video:

Man walking towards @MTA 2/3 subway - our train slammed on breaks to avoid hitting him #nycsubway #MTA pic.twitter.com/MDEhTGW1UK — Casie Jordan 👩🏻‍💻 (@kcavery) August 10, 2017

According to the MTA, the man was seen lying down and running between the tracks between Christopher Street and 14th Street in Manhattan around 8 a.m. He then apparently attempted to touch the third rail, forcing the MTA to cut power to a section of tracks south of Penn Station on 1,2, and 3 lines in Manhattan. The NYPD responded, and took the unidentified man into custody around 8:30 a.m.