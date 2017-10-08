Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

11:15 a.m.

U.S. Diplomats in Cuba Suffer Hearing Loss After Reported ‘Sonic Attack’

The U.S. has expelled two Cuban diplomats in retaliation.

10:30 a.m.

Man Wandering Around on the Subway Tracks Wreaks Havoc With Morning Commute

It made for a bizarre scene, captured on video by one subway passenger.

10:23 a.m.

Republicans Fall Back in Love With Crony Capitalism

A central tenet of Obama-era conservatism dies a quiet, lonely death.

10:11 a.m.

Trump’s Loss of Support Is Where He Can Least Afford It

An analysis of approval data shows Trump struggling with college-educated white voters, and even with his blue-collar “base,” in battleground states.

10:06 a.m.

Top Trump Donor Wants to Take Out GOP’s Second-Most Vulnerable Senator

Billionaire Robert Mercer has already ponied up $300,000 to evict Jeff Flake from the Senate for sullying Donald Trump’s good name.

10:02 a.m.

Poll: Half of Republicans Open to Postponing of 2020 Elections

If Trump said it was delayed to prevent “voter fraud,” 52 percent would support him, a new survey shows.

8:30 a.m.

The Bomb-Shelter Biz Is Exploding Thanks to North Korea’s Missile Tests

Fear of a “Trumpocalypse” is helping too.

7:14 a.m.

The State of Obamacare in 2018 Remains Uncertain, Mostly Thanks to Republicans

Their unsuccessful effort to gut the Affordable Care Act spooked insurers and helped drive up premiums for next year.

12:18 a.m.

North Korea Says It May Strike Near Guam in Response to Trump’s ‘Nonsense’

Seemingly undeterred by Trump’s red line, they offered more details on their potential plan to strike the U.S. territory.

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Slaps Venezuela With More Sanctions As Maduro Escalates Power Grab

Allies of the Venezuelan president are swiftly cracking down on the opposition.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

White House and McConnell Trade Barbs Over Trumpcare Failure

The Senate Majority Leader suggests Trump’s impatience led to Trumpcare’s defeat. Trump thinks McConnell is just making excuses.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Someone Put a Giant Inflatable Chicken With Trump’s Hair Behind the White House

Subtle.

Yesterday at 4:10 p.m.

Democrat Wins Iowa State Legislative Special Election in District Trump Swept

It may be just a small straw in the wind, but a Democrat won in one of those midwestern small town districts Trump won, despite GOP culture-war ads.

Yesterday at 1:31 p.m.

GOP Senator: McCain’s Brain Tumor May Have Affected Health-Care Vote

“He has a brain tumor right now — that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning, some of that might have factored in,” Senator Ron Johnson said.

Yesterday at 1:17 p.m.

Ignore Our Crazy President, U.S. Government Tells North Korea

The president nearly blunders into war completely by mistake.

Yesterday at 1:14 p.m.

5 Transgender Soldiers Are Suing President Trump Over Military Ban

Two LGBTQ legal organizations filed a lawsuit on their behalf.

Yesterday at 12:34 p.m.

Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Authorizes Him to Smite North Korea

At a time when the president could use some calm, pacific advice in dealing with North Korea, one leading spiritual counselor is egging him on to war.

Yesterday at 11:50 a.m.

Now You Can Stay at Donald Trump’s Childhood Home

The home, which was recently bought at auction, is now listed on Airbnb with amenities such as “a giant cut out of Donald in the Living Room.”

Yesterday at 11:35 a.m.

The FBI Raided Paul Manafort’s Home Last Month

Robert Mueller apparently convinced a judge that there was probable cause to believe Trump’s ex–campaign manager had committed a crime.

Yesterday at 11:32 a.m.

Trump Shocks Alabama Republicans by Endorsing Luther Strange for the Senate

The president shook up a tight three-way race for the GOP Senate nomination by endorsing Mitch McConnell’s candidate just days before the primary.