Bill de Blasio is asking the one-percenters to save the subways. The mayor will propose a tax on the wealthiest New Yorkers to help pay for public-transit repairs, and to subsidize the costs of reduced-fare MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers.

“Instead of searching for a quick fix that doesn’t exist, or simply forking over more and more of our tax dollars every year,” the mayor said Sunday in a statement, “we have come up with a fair way to finance immediate and long-term transit improvement.”

Individuals making more than $500,000 per year and couples making more than $1 million would be subject to the possible tax — a half-point boost in the city’s top income-tax rate — reports the New York Times ahead of the mayor’s formal announcement in Brooklyn on Monday. About 32,000 New Yorkers, just a tick less than one percent, would be subject to this new tax, which would raise an estimated $700-to-$800 million each year. About two-thirds would go toward MTA capital costs, which cover system upgrades and infrastructure repairs. The rest would cover the subsidies for reduced-fare MetroCards for the poorest New Yorkers – a program transit advocates have increasingly pressured City Hall to support as the monthly fares get pricier and pricier.

De Blasio’s proposal comes as Albany and City Hall battle over who should help pay for the cost of the crumbling subway system. MTA Chair Joe Lhota announced an $800 million MTA rescue plan last month, and called on the city and state to each chip in about half. De Blasio, however, dug in his heels, saying New Yorkers already shoulder a huge chunk of the MTA’s financial burden, and that the transit authority isn’t spending the money it has appropriately.

Any sort of “millionaires’ tax” will need an approval from Albany, so it’s unlikely to be a quick fix to the city’s daily subway woes. But at last month’s MTA board meeting, members discussed the very real possibility that the transit authority would need to find new revenue streams, such as the revised tolling plan proposed by MoveNY, in order to cover the cost of operating and upgrading the subway — otherwise riders would be shouldering more of the burden through fare hikes.