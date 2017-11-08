Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Now that Homeland Security is warning residents of Guam not to look directly at “the flash or fireball” of an atomic bomb — while the president carries on merrily tweeting implicit threats of a nuclear first-strike — it may be hard for you to imagine how this administration’s foreign policy could have turned out any worse.

If so, then you forgot about Flynn.

When Donald Trump first took office, his national security adviser was a man who believed that the Florida Democratic Party was working to impose Shariah law on the Sunshine State — and that America’s southern border was lined with Arabic signs guiding “radicalized Muslims” into the U.S.

The past six months have not produced many pieces of comforting political news. But Michael Flynn’s early departure from the Trump administration was one.

Unfortunately, Flynn’s penchant for paranoid conspiracy theories did not leave the National Security Council with him. Or, more precisely: Flynn’s paranoid, conspiracy-minded staffers stuck around.

This was a problem for Flynn’s replacement, H.R. McMaster. The new national security adviser’s refusal to recognize that the Muslim Brotherhood had penetrated the highest levels of the American deep state quickly led Flynn’s crew to realize McMaster was one of them. One such staffer, Rich Higgins, drafted a memo in May that explained that all of Donald Trump’s woes were the product of a globalist conspiracy to destroy the president, so as to protect the “cultural Marxist memes that dominate the prevailing cultural narrative.” Among those in on this elaborate campaign of “political warfare” were Establishment Republicans and deep-state actors, including McMaster.

The national security adviser discovered the memo in July during a “routine security” audit of NSC staffers’ communications, according to sources who spoke with Foreign Policy.

McMaster promptly forced Higgins to resign, and then pushed several other Flynn acolytes out of the security council.

But by then, the memo had already found its way into the hands of Donald Trump Jr. — and, then, into those of the president himself. Or so Foreign Policy reports:

Trump Jr., at that time in the glare of media scrutiny around his meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during the presidential campaign, gave the memo to his father, who gushed over it, according to sources.

In a comedy of errors, Trump later learned from Sean Hannity, the Fox News host and close friend of the president, that the memo’s author had been fired. Trump was “furious,” the senior administration official said. “He is still furious.”

Reminder: The president promised the American people that his son would have no role in his White House, since Trump Jr. was tasked with managing the “blind trust” that is his father’s global business empire.

Anyhow, Trump wasn’t the only White House official who saw truth in Higgins’s memo.

“The memo maybe reads a little crazy, sure, but it’s not wrong and Rich isn’t crazy,” one anonymous administration official told Foreign Policy.

“It’s not wrong per se,” another official told the publication. “Actually, it’s not wrong at all. The not-wrong part is just, well, buried a bit I guess by some of the wackier parts.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the core premises of a memo that multiple members of the White House — including, reportedly, the president himself — believe to be “not wrong at all.”

Marxists, Islamists, the “deep state,” globalists, bankers, and Establishment Republicans are all trying to destroy president Trump because he represents an “existential threat” to cultural Marxist memes.

While opposition to President Trump manifests itself through political warfare memes centered on cultural Marxist narratives, this hardly means that opposition is limited to Marxists as conventionally understood. Having become the dominant cultural meme, some benefit from it while others are captured by it; including “deep state” actors, globalists, bankers, lslamists, and establishment Republicans … Globalists and lslamists recognize that for their visions to succeed, America, both as an ideal and as a national and political identity, must be destroyed.

The reason why so many people accuse Donald Trump of being sexist, racist, and xenophobic isn’t that he bragged about how much he loves grabbing women by their genitalia without permission; praised the mass murder of Muslim prisoners of war with bullets dripped in pigs’ blood; and called for banning all Muslim immigrants from the United States. Rather, people make those allegations because they want to undermine Judeo-Christian culture by spreading the virus of postmodern nihilism — thereby clearing the way for an Islamist takeover of the United States.

Atomization of society must also occur at the individual level; with attacks directed against all levels of group and personal identity. Hence the sexism, racism and xenophobia memes. As a Judea-Christian culture, forced inclusion of post-modern notions of tolerance is designed to induce nihilistic contradictions that reduce all thought, all faith, all loyalties to meaninglessness.

The creation of the FBI and CIA represents the triumph of “cultural Marxism.”

The Deep State - The successful outcome of cultural Marxism is a bureaucratic state beholden to no one, certainly not the American people . With no rule of law considerations outside those that further deep state power, the deep state truly becomes, as Hegel advocated, god bestriding the earth.

Critical speech about Donald Trump is literal warfare. Also, the idea that white-supremacist speech puts people in danger is so paranoid and insane, those who try to discourage it must be part of an international conspiracy.

Political warfare is warfare. Strategic information campaigns designed to delegitimize through disinformation arise out of non-violent lines of effort in political warfare regimes. They principally operate through narratives.

… Hate speech narratives are non-random, coordinated, and fully interoperable escalations of cultural Marxist memes. Key international players include the European Union, the UN, and the OSCE, the OIC and the International Muslim Brotherhood. Hate speech memes are structured, coordinated, and implemented through these same international forums.

Donald Trump’s greatest adversaries are, of course, real-estate interests, and corporatists that hope to use the threat of Islamic terrorism as an excuse to restrict civil liberties.

The economic drivers behind the Marxist and Islamist ideologues are enormously influential and seek to leverage these ideological movements for their own self interests. While beyond the actual scope of this document, the benefactors of these political movements include; Urban Real Estate who depend greatly on immigrant tenants, International Banking who seeks to maintain US debtor status so as to control the application of American power, and elements of the business sector that depend upon immigrant labor or government infrastructure. The overall objective of these economic forces is the forced urbanization of the populace, thereby necessitating a larger, more powerful government. In summary, this is a form of population control by certain business cartels in league with cultural Marxists/corporatists/lslamists who will leverage Islamic terrorism threats to justify the creation of a police state.

What makes the president’s political enemies so sinister is that they don’t see value in objective reporting — only in spreading propaganda that strengthens their grip over their supporters.

Political warfare employs both publicity and propaganda. It recognizes no intrinsic virtue in the news but rather envisions it as a mechanism to exploit and build up support.

In conclusion, Donald Trump is Abraham Lincoln, and “the Resistance” is the Confederacy.