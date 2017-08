Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

7:19 p.m.

Photos Show Scale of Devastation Wrought by Hurricane Harvey

And the storm is far from over.

6:37 p.m.

Catastrophic Flooding in Houston As Harvey Stalls Over Texas

With days of additional rain forecast for the region, the disaster is likely to get worse.

6:04 p.m.

North Korea Launches Missiles Over Japan, Reports Say

The Japanese government has issued an emergency warning, calling on residents in northeast Japan to seek shelter.

5:38 p.m.

Netanyahu Vows to Maintain Israel’s West Bank Settlements ‘Forever’

Last week, the Trump administration said supporting the two-state solution would be “biased.”

3:48 p.m.

Felix Sater Is the Third Potential Channel of Trump Collusion With Russia

“I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected.” Sounds kind of collusion-y.

3:37 p.m.

Breitbart News Will Try to Force Trump to Be Trump, Whether He Likes It or Not

You can expect Breitbart News to intensify its efforts to get Trump to stay “populist”, even if it mean repudiating key family members and advisers.

3:02 p.m.

Trump May Be More Dangerous Than His Handlers Realized

Trump is starting to follow through on his most destructive ideas. And he has tariffs and the death of the Iran deal on his to-do list.

1:54 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Is Touring the Country to Talk About Her Memoir

She’ll “let loose about her experience as a woman in politics…in a way she never has before.”

1:00 p.m.

Antifa Beats Up Trump Supporters, Fuels Right-Wingers

It’s a good day for false equivalence.

11:25 a.m.

Do the New Democratic Centrists Come in Peace?

As the party moves left, a group that helped define the “hippy punching” politics of the Clinton presidency reboots and enters the fray.

11:19 a.m.

The ACLU Is Suing the Trump Administration Over Its Ban on Transgender Troops

The suit claims the ban violates the equal-protection clause of the Constitution.

9:43 a.m.

Trump’s Favorite Part of Being President Is Posing for Photos

The man loves a good photo op.

3:39 a.m.

Trump to Lift Ban on Providing Military Gear to Local Police

Obama severely curtailed the program following the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri.

12:03 a.m.

Trump’s Business Was Pursuing Moscow Deal During the Campaign: Report

His team was working to build a Trump Tower in Moscow even as he was fighting for the Republican nomination.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Isn’t Apologizing Anymore

The comedian lost jobs, money, and friends after releasing a provocative image of President Trump. But she refuses to bend the knee.

Yesterday at 2:45 p.m.

Rex Tillerson Won’t Say If Trump ‘Speaks for American Values’

“The president speaks for himself.”

Yesterday at 2:36 p.m.

ICE Reportedly Left Asylum Seekers Stranded in Hurricane Harvey’s Path

They were left at a bus station with no buses.

Yesterday at 11:38 a.m.

Trump Reportedly Wanted to Kill Arpaio Investigation Before Conviction

The president apparently considered quashing Sheriff Joe’s criminal-contempt case months ago.

8/26/2017 at 8:30 p.m.

Texas Braces for ‘Catastrophic’ Flooding From Harvey

“Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is expected,” the National Weather Service has warned. There have also been several tornadoes.

8/26/2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Video Emerges of Man Firing Shot Near Protester at Charlottesville Rally

He is reportedly now in custody.