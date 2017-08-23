Police Use Tear Gas on Protesters After Trump’s Phoenix Rally

Photo: Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Thousands of people gathered outside the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday for a mostly peaceful protest, but after President Trump’s divisive speech the situation became chaotic, with police using gas and smoke canisters to disperse crowd.

Phoenix police said in a statement that people in the crowd were throwing rocks and bottles at officers, and “also dispersed some gas in the area.” One eyewitness told the Arizona Republic that he saw people throwing water bottles at police, but other protesters said they saw no provocation from the crowd.

Got statement from Phoenix PD Sgt Jonathan Howard. Pepper spray was used to disperse crowds and there have been no arrests as of this time pic.twitter.com/bSROQVqqaY — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 23, 2017

Police firing pepper spray balls at peaceful protesters pic.twitter.com/FBbuUtlMAq — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel_) August 23, 2017

A police helicopter hovered over the crowd, telling protesters to disperse. Officers on the ground said those who did not leave the area would face arrest. People fled the scene, coughing and crying, and journalists broadcast with gas masks on.

Police fire tear gas at protesters outside the convention center where President Trump held a rally. (📸: @WallySkalij) #PhoenixRally pic.twitter.com/G4gPWiq9Ku — Brian Park (@TheBrianPark) August 23, 2017

TV reporter in Phoenix is forced to put on gas mask after Trump rally after pepper spray fills parking structure. pic.twitter.com/PTyO66lDda — tony pierce (@busblog) August 23, 2017

BREAKING VIDEO: Moment police fire gas at protesters pic.twitter.com/7eI1hjuRc1 — azcentral (@azcentral) August 23, 2017

Trump Rally is never Dull #trumprally #pheonix #teargas #trumpprotest A post shared by David Beishline (@dbeishline) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Police firing flash bangs at protesters outside Phoenix Convention Center. There was no order for dispersal prior to this. pic.twitter.com/dy7POLO636 — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel_) August 23, 2017

Protester kicks tear gas back at police. Police shoot him with a rubber bullet on live TV. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/5qyHDZlpNF — Tim Ring (@timringTV) August 23, 2017

For hours before the rally, protesters had peacefully voiced their opposition to Trump, waving homemade signs and chanting slogans. Despite the 108-degree heat, there were only a handful of altercations between the demonstrators and those showing up for the Trump rally, like when a Trump supporter shouted “Hey, can I see your papers?” at a flag-waving man wearing an anti-Trump shirt.

On the street in downtown Phoenix where people are gathering ahead of Trump's rally tonight pic.twitter.com/1vAifXZ6m2 — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) August 22, 2017

The crowd grew so large that some protesters decided to pack into a nearby parking garage.

Views from the roof of the parking lot across from Phoenix convention center. People packed on every floor. #trumprally protest pic.twitter.com/pHMc1rbAik — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) August 23, 2017

Thousands of counter-protesters outside of @realDonaldTrump's rally in Phoenix right now pic.twitter.com/6eUDoNw2VC — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel_) August 23, 2017

This is the largest demonstration of counter protesters that I've seen at any of Trumps rally's since he became president. pic.twitter.com/AgM45H81dT — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel_) August 23, 2017

“I definitely expected it was going to be big,” protester Joseph Dick, who was standing on the roof of the parking garage, told CNN. “Usually in Phoenix there’s not a lot of movement toward activism but recently it’s trending. I think people are really trying to turn the state blue … it’s important to show up and represent.”