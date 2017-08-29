President Trump Heads to Texas As Downpours Continue

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Latest

• Heavy rain from now Tropical Storm Harvey continues to pound southeastern Texas, parts of which have seen around three feet of rain. The National Weather Service expects another four to six inches to fall through Tuesday, from Houston to southwest Louisiana. Between 7 and 13 inches of more rainfall will drench the region by the week’s end.

Houston update 1: Seven-13 inches of new rain expected thru Friday. Early Tuesday, downpours produced 1-2 inches/hr. https://t.co/o70hXyFn6H pic.twitter.com/ZYCOADWUrQ — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) August 29, 2017

• Harvey’s death toll has risen to ten. At least a dozen have been injured as a result of the storm, which crashed into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday night before weakening.

• Many places in and around Houston have been deluged by close to or more than three feet of rain. Aerial photos of the city captured some of the devastation.

Apologies if this is a little disorienting, but had to expand the map over to Louisiana pic.twitter.com/8C0hHalr70 — TerpWeather (@TerpWeather) August 29, 2017

• A staggering 50 inches could fall by Friday. Houston has exceeded its average annual rainfall, and August 2017 is officially the wettest month on record.

• Rescue and evacuations are still underway across Texas, and have extended to parts of Louisiana, as rivers in the region are overflowing. More than 9,000 people sought shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, almost double its capacity. Officials predict more than 30,000 people will seek shelter.

Hundreds of people waiting patiently in line for food inside George R Brown convention center #Harvey #Houston pic.twitter.com/utyLGNvp7B — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) August 29, 2017

• President Donald Trump has decamped to Texas, where he will visit Corpus Christi, close to where Harvey made landfall. He will also visit Austin, the state capital, but avoid the emergency zone in Houston. He has said he may return to the region and visit Louisiana and Texas this weekend.