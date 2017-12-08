Car Rams Into Protesters at White Nationalist Rally in Virginia

Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

A driver appeared to intentionally ram into a group of counterprotestors at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, leaving several injured. Police say the injuries range in severity from life-threatening to minor. It is unclear if the driver of the car has been apprehended.

Graphic videos of the horrific attack and its aftermath have been posted on social media:

Another unconfirmed report indicates that the assault was intentional:

After an earlier series of clashes between white nationalists and counter-protestors shook Charlottesville, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency, and President Trump spoke out against the violence.

A major “Unite the Right” rally was planned at a park that contains a soon-to-be-removed statue of Confederate icon Robert E. Lee, but as marchers filled the area and violence ramped up, local police ordered everyone to disperse.

Before and after the police order, hundreds of white nationalists, many carrying flags with swastikas and other racist logos, and chanting Nazi slogans like “Blood and soil!” marched through the city as anti-Fascist counter-protestors met them at every turn. Bloody skirmishes ensued.

Both sides hurled rocks and other projectiles at each other, and reportedly released pepper spray and other substances into the air as cops stood back — at least initially.

The New York Times reports that several people were injured in the initial clashes, including a University of Virginia police officer. The extent of those injuries is not yet known.

Several major brawls had broken out with little sign of a police presence, until later:

“It is now clear that public safety cannot be safeguarded without additional powers, and that the mostly out-of-state protesters have come to Virginia to endanger our citizens and property,” Governor McAuliffe said in a statement. The governor also said that he was “disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence these protesters have brought to our state over the past 24 hours.”

Earlier, McAuliffe had urged Virginians to steer clear of the rally because of the presence of the extremist groups and the risk of violence.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle condemned the violence, most notable among them President Trump:

The Department of Homeland Security, as well as White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, are apparently assisting McAuliffe and local authorities.

Prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer, one of the event’s organizers, was among those arrested.

