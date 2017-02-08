Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

16 mins ago

Anthony Scaramucci Is Hosting an ‘Online Event’ to Tell His Side of the Story

Sounds a lot like he’ll be Skyping with America.

8:31 a.m.

Al Gore: ‘We Are in the Early Stages of a Sustainability Revolution’

“Things take longer to happen than you think they will, and then they happen much faster than you thought they could.”

7:13 a.m.

All the Scary Deadlines Congress Is Facing This Fall

After repeatedly pushing off major undertakings like tax reform and raising the debt ceiling, they’re in for a truly hellish fall.

12:18 a.m.

Trump Compared Afghanistan Policy Review to 21 Club Renovation: Report

He suggested replacing the top general, but experts say the issue is he hasn’t approved a new strategy.

Yesterday at 9:54 p.m.

It Looks Like H.R. McMaster Is Cleaning House at the NSA

A few high-profile firings of Flynn and Bannon allies – including one who wrote a bizarre memo warning against “globalists” – are out in recent weeks.

Yesterday at 9:35 p.m.

Sorry New York, Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission Is Getting Your Information

Despite Governor Cuomo’s assurances that wouldn’t happen, the Board of Elections complied – though it won’t turn over Social Security numbers.

Yesterday at 8:43 p.m.

The GOP Health-Care Bill Was a Mess. The GOP’s Tax and Budget Plans Are Messier.

The GOP’s plans to use the budget process for health-care and tax legislation are already half-ruined. The worst could be yet to come.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Trump Aide Stephen Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta Get Heated Over Immigration

The Statue of Liberty doesn’t mean what you think it does, Miller says.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

Democrats Could Have a 2020 Presidential Field As Large As an Iowa Cornfield

Sanders, Biden, or Warren may run in 2020 and clear the field of pretenders. If not, Democrats could have the kind of field the GOP sported in 2016.

Yesterday at 3:55 p.m.

Chris Christie Says He Was Acting ‘Restrained’ When He Didn’t Dump Nachos on Guy

Yous guys should give him some credit.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

Boy Scouts: No One Told Trump His Speech Was the ‘Greatest’

Trump said an executive from the organization called him to say his speech was the “greatest.” Turns out, no such call was ever placed.

Yesterday at 2:56 p.m.

Trump’s Last-Gasp Attack on Obamacare Is Wild Threats

After defeat, wild, pointless anger.

Yesterday at 1:34 p.m.

Please Let James Comey’s Book About ‘Ethical Leadership’ Spill More Trump Tea

We’ll have to wait for Scaramucci’s inevitable book deal to get the real tea.

Yesterday at 12:45 p.m.

The Mess in Washington Could Soon Drive Republicans Into Rebellion Against Trump

If the prospects of vulnerable 2018 GOP candidates get much worse, and the chaos in D.C. doesn’t improve, an anti-Trump rebellion is a possibility.

Yesterday at 12:28 p.m.

John Kelly Is Destined to Fail

The retired general may have had early success in ousting Scaramucci and instilling some order. But this is Trump’s White House we’re talking about.

Yesterday at 12:10 p.m.

Trump Reluctantly Signs Russia Sanctions Bill

In a signing statement, Trump says that provisions limiting his power to alter the sanctions are unconstitutional.

Yesterday at 11:50 a.m.

This New York City Housing Project Works. What’s Different About Ocean Bay?

This complex in the Rockaways was rebuilt and is clean, well-maintained, and safe.

Yesterday at 11:41 a.m.

Senate Republicans Have a Plan to Lower Legal Immigration

Two senators, alongside Trump, will propose halving the rate over the next ten years.

Yesterday at 10:49 a.m.

John Kelly Is Running a Tight Ship, for Now

After Kelly’s first 48 hours on the job, even Trump is on his best behavior for his new chief of staff.

Yesterday at 10:36 a.m.

Trump’s Daughter-in-Law Launches Video Series to Praise the President

She only reports “real” (a.k.a. positive) stories about the White House.