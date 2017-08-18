Steve Bannon Is Out at Trump’s White House

Photo: Olivier Douliery/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump has decided to remove controversial senior strategist Steve Bannon from the White House, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear at this point if he was fired or if he resigned.

A Bannon ally told the Times that leaving the White House was his idea and that he put in his resignation on August 7, with plans for it to be announced on Monday. The aftermath of the violent clashes during a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville over the weekend is said to have delayed the announcement.

The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, says that Bannon was pushed out by Chief of Staff John Kelly and calls his recent surprise interview with the American Prospect “the breaking point.” Politico also suggests that Bannon was fired after “growing displeasure in the West Wing with his tactics and behavior.” The publication also heard from one source that Trump “had grown tired of his chief strategist’s approach and had been plotting ways to oust him.”

The White House sought to put a happier face on the story in its first official statement on the matter. “White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

Whatever the circumstances of Bannon’s departure, it is yet another high-level defection from the Trump White House. Bannon now joins a list that includes short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, former chief of staff Reince Priebus, ex–press secretary Sean Spicer, and controversial national security advisor Mike Flynn.

Bannon has long been one of the most divisive figures in the White House, thanks to his unrepentant right-wing nationalism. As the head of Breitbart News, Bannon embraced the loose coalition of white nationalists who call themselves the alt-right. And as he suggested in the American Prospect interview that may have undone him, he revels in fanning the flames of the culture wars.

Despite his attempts to remain largely outside of public view during his time in the Trump White House, Bannon was a common sight on magazine covers and Saturday Night Live. On SNL he was portrayed as the Grim Reaper, who would take over the Oval Office’s resolute desk while Trump played with children’s toys. Those sketches left Trump “especially upset,” the Washington Post reported in February.

Bannon’s next move will be closely watched in Washington, and the early odds appear to be on a return to Breitbart. Matt Drudge was the first to suggest as much on Friday, and a former spokesperson for the website told Business Insider that Bannon will “continue to use his weapon of choice, Breitbart, to attack his adversaries inside the West Wing.” That opinion appears to be shared by many.

Joel is a Breitbart editor. They're going thermonuclear, I'm told. Story tk on Axios. https://t.co/92z4nrZnbT — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 18, 2017

Bannon friend says Breitbart ramping up for war against Trump. "It's now a Democrat White House," source says. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 18, 2017