The Solar Eclipse Is Here

Photo: Bill Ingalls/NASA

The skies darkened, and the temperature dropped, and the sun became a crescent sliver as the moon creeped into its path around 10 a.m. local time in the Pacific Northwest. It marked the start of the coast-to-coast total eclipse in North America, the first in more than a century. Around 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time, the moon completely blotted out the sun overhead in Madras, Oregon, leaving just the sun’s corona — its outermost layer — glowing like neon embroidery around a black orb.

First glimpse of #SolarEclipse2017 totality in Oregon! Take a look here and watch our live stream for more: https://t.co/cOKssim1bY pic.twitter.com/g9zEbWFXfk — NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017

Timelapse: Total solar eclipse brings darkness to Oregon. https://t.co/q3jBRYgob2 pic.twitter.com/MgESS6odoW — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

This total solar eclipse will likely be the most-photographed event in history, and stargazers have, so far, followed through. Here are some more scenes from Oregon:

Total eclipse of the ❤️ #solareclipse A post shared by Dreamer🌞 (@whereintheworldisariana) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

The eclipse is moving east, and the path of totality ran through Idaho Falls, Idaho. Other spots within range, including Culver City, got some clear views.

The sky goes dark for 2 minutes and 41 seconds in Idaho Falls, ID as the total solar eclipse passes through. https://t.co/q3jBRYgob2 pic.twitter.com/g0GmG8L4uK — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

<3 A post shared by Ali Heath (@you_can_call_meee_al) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Carbondale, Illinois won the distinction of having one of the longest periods of totality in North America: approximately two minutes and 38 seconds. Cloud cover overhead obscured some of the views.

Don't do this to us!!!!!! A post shared by Corey Gilson (@chiknkoop) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

But thousands packed in the football stadium at Southern Illinois University seemed pretty pumped as totality approached – and some got glimpses of the astronomical show.

Witnessed it! Complete diamond ring!! A post shared by Arun Kasturi (@kasturiarun) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

