The Solar Eclipse Is Here

The skies darkened, and the temperature dropped, and the sun became a crescent sliver as the moon creeped into its path around 10 a.m. local time in the Pacific Northwest. It marked the start of the coast-to-coast total eclipse in North America, the first in more than a century. Around 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time, the moon completely blotted out the sun overhead in Madras, Oregon, leaving just the sun’s corona — its outermost layer — glowing like neon embroidery around a black orb.
This total solar eclipse will likely be the most-photographed event in history, and stargazers have, so far, followed through. Here are some more scenes from Oregon:
The eclipse is moving east, and the path of totality ran through Idaho Falls, Idaho. Other spots within range, including Culver City, got some clear views.
Carbondale, Illinois won the distinction of having one of the longest periods of totality in North America: approximately two minutes and 38 seconds. Cloud cover overhead obscured some of the views.
But thousands packed in the football stadium at Southern Illinois University seemed pretty pumped as totality approached – and some got glimpses of the astronomical show.
This is a breaking-news post, and will be updated as more details come in.
Comments