Things President Trump Has Condemned Other Than White Nationalists

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The president arrived to a lectern assembled at his New Jersey golf club on Saturday afternoon shortly after at least one person was killed and 19 others were injured when a car sped into counter-protesters opposing a Charlottesville, Virginia demonstration by white nationalists and other far-right activists. He’d been scheduled to speak about Veterans Affairs, but first, he said, he wanted to discuss the violence he was “closely following” several hundred miles South.

What came next was not a condemnation of white nationalism or white supremacism or nazism or racism or any other synonym for the ideology of the primarily white men wielding torches to express their opposition to Charlottesville’s decision to remove confederate symbols from the town. Instead, he said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

The White House has not responded to a request to explain why the president — who for many years lanced political leaders who declined to use the term, “radical islamic terror” — couldn’t put a name to the hate groups visible in Virginia.

While we wait for their answer, which I’m sure is coming soon, here’s a brief and certainly incomplete collection of some of the various people, things, and entities that the president has spoken out against by name since taking office:

- Opinion polls that are unflattering to him

- Nordstrom

- The “fake news” media

- Specifically “CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO”

- Meet the Press host Chuck Todd

- The New York Times

- The “fake” reporting on his campaign’s potential collusion with Russia

- The “witch hunt” that is the investigation into his campaign’s potential collusion with Russia

- #FraudNewsCNN

- Leakers

- Anonymous sources

- Senator Lisa Murkowski

- Senator John McCain

- Senator Lindsey Graham

- All Senate Republicans

- Congress

- Former attorney general Loretta Lynch

- His own attorney general, Jeff Sessions

- Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe

- Former FBI director James Comey

- The FBI

- “Fake tears” Cryin’ Chuck Schumer

- Nancy Pelosi

- Congressman Adam Schiff

- Senator Richard Blumenthal

- Barack Obama

- Hillary Clinton

- John Podesta

- Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff

- Democrats in Congress

- Obamacare

- North Korea’s unsuccessful missiles

- North Korea

- Qatar

- China

- Mexico

- Canada

- London mayor Sadiq Khan

- “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika”

- Morning Joe

- Arnold Schwarzenegger

- Snoop Dogg

- Mark Cuban

- “Celebs”

- Kathy Griffin

- The Ninth Circuit Court

- Transgender military service members

- Chelsea Manning

- M3-13 gang members

- The idea that his first 100 days in office were of symbolic significance