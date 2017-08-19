15,000 March Against Right-Wing ‘Free Speech’ Rally in Boston

Photo: Michael Dwyer/AP

An estimated 15,000 counter-protesters massed and marched against a right-wing “free speech” rally in Boston on Saturday, one week after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia led to violence which killed one counter-protester and injured dozens more. In Boston, counter-protesters vastly outnumbered rally-goers — to the point the rally apparently fell apart soon after it was supposed to begin as a result. The difference is crowd sizes was especially stark because the “free speech” protesters were allowed to assemble in an area protected by police barricades:

Crowd shouts at man wearing Trump shirt. Brief argument and cops take him toward #Bostonfreespeechrally pic.twitter.com/bIgvZRiHeU — Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) August 19, 2017

There were no reports of any seriously violent confrontations as of about 2 p.m., however, just isolated scuffles and shouting matches, and possibly some arrests.

Verbal confrontation breaking out. Crowd yelling shame as this guy screams at Trump supporter in hat. pic.twitter.com/PTl9SdMeQW — Steve Annear (@steveannear) August 19, 2017

At one point, the large counter-protest march to the Boston Common park, where the rally was to be held, reportedly stretched for more than two miles:

Aerial video shows thousands of people flooding the streets of Boston for dueling rallies.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/SindDYycVL pic.twitter.com/hIYSdoImjr — CNN (@CNN) August 19, 2017

The “free speech” rally was supposed to take place from 12-2 p.m., but seems to have lasted less than 30 minutes — if even — apparently falling apart and ending a little before 1 p.m., according to the Boston Globe. At that point, around 20 participants were given a police escort out of the park to the cheers of the counter-protesters who surrounded the rally.

Heavy police presence on the Boston Common. They are creating a path for free speech protesters to enter the band stand. pic.twitter.com/hrbqjBryoh — Emily Mesa-Zendt (@emilyzendt) August 19, 2017

More than 500 Boston police officers were expected to be monitoring the protests, as well as enforcing a ban on backpacks, sticks, and anything that could be used as a weapon. New surveillance cameras were also installed around the Boston Common, and two nearby subway stations were closed on account of the event.

This guy says he was inspired by Tina Fey. He brought a cake reading "nazis suck" to the free speech rally, said it's choc + vanilla flavor pic.twitter.com/hitheRVkDz — Emily Mesa-Zendt (@emilyzendt) August 19, 2017

Boston Free Speech, the group which organized and obtained a permit for the rally, has tried to distance itself from the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, insisting that Saturday’s rally would be non-violent, encompass all political ideologies, and be focused on fighting censorship. The group also originally publicized that Charlottesville organizers would be attending the event, however, and admitted that there would likely be “overlap” between the two rallies, since “not everyone in Charlottesville was a white nationalist.” Some of the organizers of the Charlottesville rally had been slated to speak in Boston, but either cancelled or were uninvited over the past week. The Boston Herald reports that some Ku Klux Klan members were planning to attend as well.

It’s not clear if, or how many, white supremacists tried to demonstrate in Boston, but some anti-Nazi protest-song composers were definitely there:

we did it 😂 pic.twitter.com/hnwM7QEaEX — the mao kid 🌹 (@kid_mao) August 19, 2017

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh opposed the rally and, worried about more violence in the aftermath of what happened in Charlottesville, had asked the group the postpone the event. “There is no place” in Boston for the kind of hatred seen last week in Charlottesville, Walsh had said. In the end, he acknowledged the rally-goers had the right to hold the event, but it seems that very few people ultimately showed up — at least on the rally side.

This post has been updated throughout to include new context and tweets.