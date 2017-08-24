Photo: National Weather Service

Texas is bracing for Tropical Storm Harvey. The system is rapidly intensifying, and is expected to become a Category 3 storm as it approaches the Gulf Coast. That would make Harvey the first hurricane to hit Texas in nearly a decade – and potentially the first major natural disaster on President Donald Trump’s watch.

NEW: #Harvey is quickly intensifying & is now forecast to be a category 3 #hurricane at landfall in Texas. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HCm45fz9N0 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017

Early morning 30-second resolution GOES-16 visible satellite imagery of a rapidly intensifying #Harvey over the western Gulf of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/wcSSnUYFo8 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 24, 2017

Latest (06Z) HWRF, one of the best models we have, shows #Harvey as a major hurricane in about 36 hours.

This should be leading the news. pic.twitter.com/EYHukqHu4r — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) August 24, 2017

The National Hurricane Center is warning that Harvey is shaping up to be a “major hurricane” bringing “life-threatening storm surge and freshwater flooding” to parts of Texas. “This is the kind of storm you drop everything to pay attention to,” meteorologist Eric Holthaus puts it in Grist, explaining:

Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico are nearly ideal for strengthening Tropical Depression Harvey, which could reach hurricane status in the next few days. Water temperatures off the Texas coast are warmer than normal — some of the warmest anywhere in the world right now. Factoring in the state of the atmosphere and ocean, one model estimates the storm’s odds of rapid intensification over the next three days at greater than 10 times the typical chances.

Right now, Harvey’s biggest threat is “devastating flooding” from possibly huge amounts of rainfall. The National Weather Service is predicting rainfall totals in excess of 15 inches as far inland as Houston and San Antonio – with some spots at risk of getting close to three feet of rain in just a few days.

The rainfall forecast continues to trend worse...there is the potential for devastating flooding from Harvey. Complete preparations now!. pic.twitter.com/W3B6l5yGgn — NWSWGRFC (@NWSWGRFC) August 24, 2017

Why so much rain? Well, Harvey happens to be a very slow-moving storm. It will make landfall late Friday into early Saturday on Texas’s southern coast, but the National Weather Service predicts it will “meander” in southeastern Texas through the middle of next week. As it sticks around, it could drench the state with a at least 15 trillion gallons of rainfall. Serious flooding and storm surge could also threaten coastal Louisiana.

Rainfall forecasts have doubled from NWS WPC for SE Texas. Now 20-inches+ looks likely w/slow moving (Hurricane) #Harvey pic.twitter.com/wd2NXbag3t — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 24, 2017

Latest (06Z) GFS still showing catastrophic rainfall of 20-30"+ over multiple days after #Harvey landfall.

Please prepare, Texas & Louisiana pic.twitter.com/kEqPkZGeDz — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) August 24, 2017

Harvey is still about 300 miles off the Texas coastline in the southern Gulf of Mexico, packing winds of around 65 miles per hour. Some hurricane warnings and watches are already in effect for counties along the coast, and a storm-surge watch and warning have also been issued for much of Texas’s coast. NOAA is forecasting storm-surge-related flooding between six and ten feet.

.@NWS has issued its first-ever operational storm surge watch, in effect for portions of the Texas coast #Harveyhttps://t.co/eOSsNSyNAL pic.twitter.com/HXBJKYm8RA — NHC_Surge (@NHC_Surge) August 23, 2017

Texas governor Greg Abbot preemptively declared a state of disaster in 30 counties along the Gulf Coast. Officials urged people to evacuate and prepare. Residents in southern Texas are boarding up their homes or loading up on sandbags, and the grocery store shelves in those areas in the storm’s likely path are already emptying out.

How are the store shelves looking where you are? The water moved FAST at this Kroger. More on the way. @Fox26Houston pic.twitter.com/dsGRNZPx9z — Sally MacDonald (@SallyMacFox26) August 24, 2017

Harvey is already being compared to Tropical Storm Allison, a 2001 storm which surprised the Houston region with nearly three feet of rain. The disastrous floods that followed killed more than 20 people and cost nearly $5 billion in damage. Ike, in 2008, is the last hurricane to directly hit Texas, a Category 2 storm which devastated Galveston and ended up being one of the costliest in U.S. history.