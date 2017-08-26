Trump ‘Adviser’ Sebastian Gorka Ousted From White House

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Extra-controversial Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka has been forced from his role as a deputy assistant to the president — for real this time — White House officials confirmed on Friday. According to his lit-bridge resignation letter, which he or someone close to him passed to the Federalist, Gorka claimed that he had decided to leave because “forces that do not support the MAGA promise are — for now — ascendent within the White House,” and those in the administration who did want to “Make America Great Again” have been “internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months.” Gorka had worked under former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and his departure or termination was widely expected following Bannon’s ouster.

White House officials are denying that Gorka resigned, and it does seem more likely that he was fired, considering the reports that he was one of the staff members who new White House chief of staff John Kelly had been looking to get rid of. Gorka hasn’t even been in the White House much recently either, as the New York Times reports that he was on vacation for at least the last two weeks.

After watching the recent changes at the White House, Gorka claimed in his resignation letter, he wanted to leave because he came to the realization that the best way he could continue to serve President Trump would be as an outsider. It still remains unclear, however, what Gorka actually did as an insider. The 46-year-old called himself an “internationally recognized authority on issues of national security, irregular warfare, terrorism and democratization,” but that supposed expertise was widely questioned within the national security community, and even his former PhD adviser recently commented that, though Gorka was “knowledgeable” about terrorism, “his level of expertise does not match the level where he stands in the White House.”

That level didn’t include being on the National Security Council, according to National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and CNN reported last week that, when asked, the White House “refused to answer questions on what exactly Gorka does, whether he advises anyone, and whether he holds the security clearance needed to sit in on meetings involving terrorism.”

Gorka, whose fringe criticism of Islam as an inherently violent religion is pretty much the definition of Islamophobia, also released a bestselling book last year called Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War. But regarding his expertise on Islamic extremism, critics have pointed out that Gorka does not speak Arabic, has not lived, worked, or even spent much time in the Middle East, and has extremely limited foreign policy or intelligence credentials. Instead, Gorka’s primary experience seems to have been as a professor, questionable scholar, and right-wing media personality. Prior to joining up with the Trump campaign, Gorka worked as an international news editor at Breitbart under Bannon, and has been a regular pundit on television over the past few years.

On top of all this, Gorka, an American citizen who was born in the U.K. to Hungarian parents, had supported Hungarian ultra-nationalists and was reported to be a member of Hungary’s far-right, Nazi-linked Vitezi Rend party. Gorka has denied that charge, but he wore a medal to President Trump’s inauguration that was linked to the group (which he said he did in memory of his father’s persecution under Hungary’s former communist regime). Gorka was also one of the Trump-linked officials who has repeatedly downplayed the threat of right-wing extremism in the US, including the threat from white supremacist hate groups like those whose rally led to deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia two weeks ago.

But while Gorka’s contributions to the White House remain a mystery, he did reportedly make President Trump very happy as a combative surrogate for the administration on television. That is not at all surprising considering how often Gorka used his media appearances to deride the media, as well as his Trump-like tendency to make a lot of questionable and/or downright incendiary claims — like suggesting the recent bombing of a Minnesota mosque may have been a false-flag incident perpetrated by the left.

WH Deputy Assistant to President Trump @SebGorka attacks the media in contentious exchange with @andersoncooper https://t.co/CbyGcCWsLd — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 13, 2017

In the end, however, the substantial coverage of Gorka’s often wild remarks probably made him seem more important than he ever really was inside the White House. Indeed, assuming he continues to make his bombastic Trump-pleasing appearances on television, it may be as though he never left.