Trump Blames ‘Many Sides’ for Virginia Violence in Typically Repugnant Remarks

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

In a statement delivered before a pre-scheduled veterans event, President Trump briefly addressed the horrific violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, which left at least one person dead and many more injured. But rather than clear the extremely low bar of denouncing neo-Nazis for causing mayhem and death, Trump took a different approach.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides — on many sides,” he said.

He distanced himself from the events by making it clear that such unrest is nothing new, offered a few words of tone-deaf pablum about coming together as a country, and blew a possible dog whistle at racists by calling on Americans to “cherish our history.”

He also rambled about the country’s low unemployment rate.

Later, when a reporter shouted out a question about whether he wants the supports of white nationalists, the president ignored it.

After an immediate outcry on social media over Trump’s “many sides” wording, a White House spokesman confirmed that Trump meant what he said, since “there was violence between protestors and counter-protestors today.”

Trump’s mealy-mouthed statement came on the heels of two anodyne tweets that also failed to single out white nationalism:

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

At least one prominent alt-righter took Trump’s statement to mean that he was including anti-fascist protesters in his condemnation:

Did Trump just denounce antifa? https://t.co/jOgiw4pPzK — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) August 12, 2017

During the 2016 campaign, Trump chose his words carefully when addressing the uncomfortable question of his immense popularity among bigots, exhibiting the kind of discretion notably missing from the rest of his life.

Amazing how the guy who speaks off the cuff with respect to Korean nuclear weapons chooses his words precisely to avoid condemning bigots. — Paul Musgrave (@profmusgrave) August 12, 2017

And as president, his administration has devoted plenty of attention to violence committed by Muslim extremists or immigrants, while all but ignoring white-supremacist acts of terror.

Given that Trump is generally held in high regard by the kind of people who attended the rally in Charlottesville — from David Duke to more run-of-the-mill Nazis — it’s no great mystery why the president is so resistant to disparaging white nationalism. He doesn’t want to alienate his base.