Trump: North Korean Threats Will Be Met With ‘Fire and Fury’

While at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, President Donald Trump basically threatened nuclear war. “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump warned Tuesday. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“He has been very threatening beyond a normal state,” Trump added, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, “And as I said they will be met with fire and fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

Trump’s ultimatum — made during a briefing about the opioid crisis — landed as analysts concluded that North Korea can now fashion miniaturized nuclear warheads to fit inside its missiles, which means Trump just tried to intimidate a country one step closer to becoming a legit nuclear power. Experts also believe that Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in July believed to be capable of reaching Alaska.

North Korea first escalated the war of words Monday, in the wake of U.N. sanctions against the country for its nuclear- and ballistic-weapons programs. North Korea declared it would retaliate “thousands fold” against the United States, and later issued a statement on its state-run media that warned “packs of wolves are coming in attack to strangle a nation. They should be mindful that the D.P.R.K.’s strategic steps accompanied by physical action will be taken mercilessly with the mobilization of all its national strength.”