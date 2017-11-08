Trump ‘Won’t Rule Out’ Military Option in…Venezuela?

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Taking a short break from threatening to rain down fire on North Korea, President Trump turned his 0.4-second attention span to Venezuela on Friday to blithely threaten the country with military action.

Breaking: President Trump says, "I'm not going to rule out a military option" in Venezuela https://t.co/wJSgobFywz https://t.co/pkXIXHYAl6 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) August 11, 2017

Taking questions from reporters at his golf course in Bedminster, NJ, Trump said, “We have many options for Venezuela. And by the way, I’m not gonna rule out a military option.

“We’re all over the world, and we have troops all over the world, in places that are very, very far away,” he continued. “Venezuela is not very far away, and the people are suffering, and they’re dying.”

Venezuela is in serious crisis, as the country’s increasingly authoritarian ruler, Nicolas Maduro, consolidates power amid a crumbling economy, mass protests, and even the specter of a military coup.

But the idea that the U.S. would intervene with force is absurd on its face. In what has become a familiar routine, a government agency – in this case the Pentagon — immediately clarified that it did not know what the president was talking about. Perhaps, in the future, they won’t even need to bother.

Increasingly I think the equilibrium we're all headed towards is everyone inside the US gov and outside just ignoring what POTUS says. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 11, 2017

How the hell did this guy get elected again?