Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Over the years Donald Trump repeatedly called for a “speedy withdrawl” of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, but during a prime time address on Monday night he explained that his view has changed now that he has the opportunity to make that happen.

“My original instinct was to pull out, and historically I like following my instincts,” Trump said. “But all my life, I’ve heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office — in other words, when you’re president of the United States.”

Trump said that after studying the situation in Afghanistan “in great deail and from every conceivable angle,” he’s concluded that it would be a mistake for the U.S. to quickly pull out of the country.

“The consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable,” Trump said. “A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum for terrorists, including ISIS and Al Qaeda, where they would instantly fill just as happened before Sept. 11.”

But what exactly President Trump intends to do in Afghanistan remains unclear – and he says that’s intentional. Prior to the speech, administration officials leaked that an additional 4,000 troops will join the 8,400 American service members already stationed in Afghanistan. But in his address Trump gave no specifics about the number of troops or the timetable for deployment, saying he believes such announcements are “counterproductive.”

“We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities,” he said. “Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy from now on. America’s enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will.”

Trump suggested his strategy would be far different from that of the Obama administration, but the vague plan he did discuss – using military force and putting diplomatic pressure on Pakistan – sounded similar to his predecessor’s. He did make one innovative change, however; by failing to offer details on what success in Afghanistan will look like, no one can say Trump is failing to meet his goals.