White Nationalists March on UVA Ahead of Saturday Rally

Photo: Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hundreds of torch-bearing white nationalists descended on the University of Virginia campus Friday night ahead of a planned “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

Shouting blatantly anti-Semitic slogans like “Blood and soil!” and “Jew will not replace us,” the marchers snaked through the campus, which, it being mid-August, was mostly empty.

The marchers made their way to a statue of Thomas Jefferson, where they scuffled with a smaller group of counter-protestors who had scrambled to meet them. A scuffle ensued, and at least one person was arrested.

The march had not been previously announced, and University of Virgina police soon appeared and ordered that everyone disperse.

Local public officials condemned the display of bigotry in harsh terms.

#Charlottesville Mayor: Rally "parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, intolerance marching down the lawn of the architect of the Bill of Rights" pic.twitter.com/ad4fs9p8Ue — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 12, 2017

Ralph's statement on last night’s demonstration and today’s planned rally by white supremacists in Charlottesville: pic.twitter.com/h8HCBAd699 — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) August 12, 2017

To the white nationalists descending on Charlottesville: go back to where you came from. Hate has no place in Va. https://t.co/N20CRZ3Fr4 — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 11, 2017

As horrifying as the march was to behold it did inspire plenty of delightfully barbed commentary on Twitter.

Just think, 25 years from now, we'll be zooming in on this photo to identify a Republican senator pic.twitter.com/ERMd32NZ0k — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 12, 2017

The Unite the Right rally on Saturday will feature a much bigger crowd of racists — the Southern Poverty Law Center says it may be “the largest hate-gathering of its kind in decades in the United States.” And plenty of them are armed:

Unidentified militia has arrived at #EmancipationPark ahead of the #Charlottesville rally with guns in tow. pic.twitter.com/zCLCBU78PF — Craig Stanley (@_CraigStanley) August 12, 2017

Counterprotesters (many strictly peaceful) were ready to meet them, and small bursts of violence had already erupted on Saturday morning.

The nominal cause for the rally is the planned removal of a statute of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in heavily liberal Charlottesville.