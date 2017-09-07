7.1 Earthquake Rattles Buildings in Mexico City

A powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, killing a least 42 people in the Mexican state of Morelos and destroying and damaging buildings in Mexico City
Two people were reported dead in Mexico State, which borders Mexico City, and it seemed certain that more casualties would follow. There were reports that people were trapped in collapsed buildings in the capital.
The quake measured 7.1 on the Richter scale and was centered 76 miles southeast of the country’s capital, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Preliminary photos and video showed whole buildings crumbling during and after the shaking, and rubble and downed trees on the streets in the aftermath. Thousands of people streamed onto the streets.
Mexico’s president, Enrique Peña Nieto, activated the country’s emergency disaster plan.
President Trump, who is deeply unpopular in the country, tweeted his sympathies.
Just 12 days ago, the most powerful earthquake to hit Mexico in a century killed dozens in the southern part of the country.
September 19 is the 32nd anniversary of one of the most catastrophic earthquakes in the country’s history, an 8.0 magnitude tremor that hit near Mexico City, killing at least 5,000 people and leading the city to adopt stricter building codes.
Comments