7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Kills Scores in Mexico, Causes Major Damage to Capital

A powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 79 people across the country. At least 42 people died in the Mexican state of Morelos alone. The quake destroyed and damaged at least 20 buildings in Mexico City.

It seems likely that many more casualties will follow in and around the capital. There were reports that people were trapped in collapsed buildings, and videos showed volunteers attempting to dig out rubble.

Volunteers trying to dig out the rubble pic.twitter.com/XvUWSQ2pBW — Joshua Partlow (@partlowj) September 19, 2017

The quake, which hit at 1:14 p.m. local time, measured 7.1 on the Richter scale and was centered 76 miles southeast of the country’s capital, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Preliminary photos and video showed whole buildings crumbling during and after the shaking, and rubble and downed trees on the streets in the aftermath. Thousands of people streamed onto the streets.

Mexico City just got hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The damage is very visible. pic.twitter.com/iFtKEZLig7 — Ugene's Politics (@UgenesPolitics) September 19, 2017

Photo taken by first responders shows partially-collapsed building in Mexico City after 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area pic.twitter.com/9444KIv1cY — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017

The earthquake nearly toppled this building across from me in Mexico City. People fled screaming as buildings crumbled. Scary as hell. pic.twitter.com/PDCFm8vh0B — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) September 19, 2017

Center of Mexico City right now after 7.4 earthquake. Scary. Hope folks are ok. Video shot by a friend in DF pic.twitter.com/tlYtpEShcB — David Prager (@dlprager) September 19, 2017

Drone footage shows destruction in Mexico City caused by the 7.1-magnitude earthquake; at least 42 people killed. https://t.co/DcnljWzUDf pic.twitter.com/JYQZYiLKYF — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2017

LATEST: Photo shows a collapsed highway after 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico City area



(Via Policia Federal Mx) pic.twitter.com/umqrVohQcI — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017

Many videos emerged of the moment the quake struck:

Aquí el momento donde un edificio, al parecer en la Colonia Roma colapsa. pic.twitter.com/rAYKX0lJjm — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

Incredible video of the moment the 7.1 quake struck Mexico during @Foro_TV live broadcast https://t.co/PxtYnV3yFH — Jon Passantino (@passantino) September 19, 2017

#BREAKING: Here is the moment when the earthquake struck Mexico City. (Video by @AlertaChiapas) pic.twitter.com/DfEcxF7nob — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) September 19, 2017

Así se sintió el sismo en la redacción de https://t.co/yZhRO4eZHB pic.twitter.com/V4694bCDJT — Milenio.com (@Milenio) September 19, 2017

President Trump, who is deeply unpopular in the country, tweeted his sympathies.

God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

On September 8, the most powerful earthquake to hit Mexico in a century killed dozens in the southern part of the country.

September 19 happens to be the 32nd anniversary of one of the most catastrophic earthquakes in the country’s history, an 8.0 magnitude tremor that hit near Mexico City, which killed several thousand people and led the city to adopt stricter building codes. Just hours before Tuesday’s earthquake, buildings around the country had held annual evacuation drills.