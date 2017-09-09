Already-Ravaged Leeward Islands Brace For Hurricane Jose

Photo: Lionel Chamoiseau /Getty

Hurricane Irma made a near-direct hit on some of the Leeward Islands last week, wreaking difficult-to-fathom levels of destruction in Saint Martin, Barbuda, and other small countries and territories. But as those communities try to pick up the pieces of shattered buildings and lives, they must contend with another storm coming down the pike: Hurricane Jose.

As of Saturday morning, Jose is a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 145mph, weakening slightly from Category 5 status Friday night. It was expected to fluctuate in strength before passing near Barbuda on Saturday, weakening, and then curving north and out to sea. Unlike Hurricane Irma, it poses no threat to the mainland United States.

The core of Category 4 #Jose will pass close to or just east of the northern Leeward Islands later today. https://t.co/meemB5uHAR pic.twitter.com/f8KLFQIYj4 — NWS (@NWS) September 9, 2017

On Saturday morning, a hurricane warning was in effect for Saint Martin and St. Barthelemy. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbuda and Anguilla.

Jose is a much smaller storm than Irma in terms of surface area, and since it is expected to pass slightly north and east of the Leewards, it is not expected to inflict the same level of damage as its predecessor. But that’s little consolation for places that have barely had time to take stock of the first hurricane’s damage.

Saint Martin, which comprises Dutch and French overseas territories, was flattened by Irma; video conveys the sheer level of annihilation.

Barbuda, a tiny island that is the smaller section of the nation of Antigua and Barbuda, was similarly devastated.

“Total destruction, honestly,” a Barbuda resident told CNN. “It’s like someone threw an explosive.”

Other islands in the area, like the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, saw extensive damage as well.

Video taken from helicopter flying over the British Virgin Islands shows sheer devastation caused by Hurricane #Irma https://t.co/coA8SMAUr0 pic.twitter.com/bhIm3Ec5nZ — ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2017

Communications on the affected islands were still spotty days after the storm, leaving many agonized relatives and friends elsewhere to wonder how their loved ones had fared.