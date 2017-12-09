An Unofficial Bonus Index to Hillary Clinton’s What Happened

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

In What Happened, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election memoir, the woman who thought she would be president sets out to explain why she isn’t. Clinton’s distillation of the election is comprehensive and she runs through many of the theories that could explain how she lost to Donald Trump. Some she gives credence to, such as her overblown email scandal and Russian interference. Others, she dismisses, such as her alleged lack of an economic message. The 469-page tome also delves into her childhood, what she ate on the campaign trail, how she coped with losing, and her hopes for the future.

If one part of book exhibits notable spotiness though, it’s the index, which, even at 22 pages, leaves out choice bits that readers really shouldn’t miss. That’s why we’ve made this addendum.

A

Ali, Muhammad, comparison to, 18

“Antichrist,” telling then–Rep. Ryan Zinke that, despite his 2014 claim, she is “not actually” the, 12

B

Burgers:

George W. Bush’s invitation to eat, 4

Soft spot for on the campaign trail, 92

C

Cathartic walks, xiii, 19, 24, 26, 27, 207

Clinton, Bill, aphorisms of:

Never wrestle a pig in the mud, 47

At this point in our lives, we have more yesterdays than tomorrows, 448

Clinton, Bill:

aversion to housework of, 133

handsomeness of, 161

TV recommendations of, 31

Cubs Nation, member of, 100

D

Dogs Tally and Maisie, xii, 19, 159

E

Email scandal, descriptions of

“a dumb mistake,” 292

“a mistake,” 220

“an even dumber ‘scandal,’” 292

“boneheaded mistake,” 72

“dumb decision,” 289

“those damn,” 289

Edwards, John, burning of for criticizing her crying in 2008, 124

F

FaceTime, chatting with grandkids on, 20, 94

Fault, acceptance of, xii, 386, 391, 392

G

Ginsburg, Ruth Bader, workout routine of, 86

H

Hair and makeup, 600 total campaign hours spent on, 88

HGTV, xiii

M

Media, the:

anger at, 219

Failure of, 223

focus on emails of, 304, 318, 319

matchmaking of, 99

respect for, 99

Memes:

“HRC in the wild,” 27

“A photoshopped image of Big Bird strapped to Mitt Romney’s car,” 66

“But her emails!” 322

Mistakes acknowledged:

Bill Clinton’s crime bill, 205

campaign’s lack of urgency, 236

giving paid speeches to Wall Street, 46

“handing Trump a political gift with my ‘deplorables’ comment,” 413

Iraq War vote, 120

not pushing back against James Comey’s criticism, 311

not pushing back against Matt Lauer’s email questions during a campaign forum, 221

using a private email server, 72

saying clean energy jobs would put coal miners out of work, 263

N

Ninja Squirrel Sriracha, love of, 92

P

Pepperidge Farm goldfish, disappointment in flavor-blasted version of, 91

Pizzagate, “blood-curdling” nature of, 252

Popular vote, citations of, xiv, 76, 378, 387, 39

S

Sanders, Bernie:

“insurgent left-wing candidacy” of, 73

openness to anti-choice candidates of, 131

NRA support of, 185

unrealistic proposals of, 228

Sexist double standards, 117, 119, 393, 448

T

Trump, Donald:

awkwardness of concession phone call to, 385

creepiness of, 136

“gaudy, over-the-top” wedding of, 6

ill-fitting clothes of, 105

prayers for, 32

sexism of, 114

size of, 134

“the perfect Trojan horse for Putin,” 369

TV shows:

Apprentice, The, 221

Blue Bloods, 31

Daily Show, The, 222

Dancing With the Stars, 167

Dragnet, 353

Ed Sullivan Show, The, 112

Friday Night Lights, 25

Game of Thrones, 126

Gilmore Girls, 25

Good Wife, The, 31

Homeland, 353

Mad Men, 431

Madam Secretary, 31

Meet the Press, 232

NCIS: Los Angeles, 31

Sopranos, The, 166

This Is Your Life, 252

W

Wine, drinking of, 25, 27

Y

Yoga, 19, 27, 86, 300