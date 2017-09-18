Bus Crash in Queens Kills at Least 3

Photo: NYPD

A bloody collision between two buses in Flushing, Queens, has left at least three people dead. At least 16 were injured, several of them in critical condition, Mayor de Blasio said Monday morning.

More photos from the scene in Flushing this morning. pic.twitter.com/hspRmXGm5D — John Surico (@JohnSurico) September 18, 2017

A Q20 MTA bus made a right-hand turn on Northern Boulevard when it was struck by the private-charter bus, from Dahlia Travel and Tours, around 6:15 a.m. Monday morning. The force of the crash apparently pushed the Dahlia bus onto the curb, where it rammed into a nearby storefront, setting the building ablaze.

#FDNY Firefighters have extinguished a fire in a building at the scene of the accident at 136-04 Northern Blvd #Queens pic.twitter.com/8nvTOqcTqN — FDNY (@FDNY) September 18, 2017

At least one of those killed was a pedestrian whose body got pinned underneath one of the buses. The driver of the Dahlia charter bus also died, and at least one MTA bus passenger, according to an NYPD official. The majority of those hurt are reportedly passengers on the Q20 city bus.

The mangled buses are still stuck in the middle of the busy intersection, and NYPD and FDNY officials are still swarming the scene. Mayor Bill de Blasio, who with MTA chair Joe Lhota arrived on the scene a few hours after the crash, called out “the sheer destruction from the impact of this collision.” The mayor said the investigation has just begun. “I want to caution that we only have limited information at this point,” the mayor said.

Lhota also stressed that the investigation is ongoing. “It’s a sad day when three New Yorkers perish on the way to work,” he said.

The intersection near the crash is considered among one of the most dangerous in Queens, and intersections along Northern Boulevard have been slated for improvements under the city’s “Vision Zero” plan.

A company called VMC East Coast reportedly owns the Dahlia Travel and Tours charter bus. According to the New York Times, that parent company was involved in a I-95 crash in Connecticut in February 2016 that left 30 people hurt.