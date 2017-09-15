Explosion on London Underground Treated as ‘Terrorist Incident’

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

An explosion on a packed London Underground train on Friday morning left commuters scrambling and several people hurt. Police called it was a “terrorist incident,” but said it’s too early to say what caused the blast.

Too early to confirm cause of fire - now subject to the investigation that is underway. Station remains cordoned off. Please avoid the area — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

The explosion occurred at 8:20 a.m. on train leaving the Parsons Green station in Southwest London. Images circulating on social media show a small flame burning inside a plastic bucket with wires coming out of it.

Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london pic.twitter.com/1yXOsFVAJ1 — Andy Webb (@andyjohnw) September 15, 2017

Eyewitness video shows burning suspect package on London underground train at #ParsonsGreen (via @reuterstv) pic.twitter.com/HiOLUHgv5w — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) September 15, 2017

Eyewitnesses described feeling a sudden blast of heat. “The train was packed, and I was down the other side of the carriage standing up, looking at my phone and then I heard a big boom and felt this heat on my face,” hairdresser Natalie Belford, 42, told the New York Times. “I ran for my life, but there was no way out. The doors were full of people and the carriage was too packed to move down.”

So far there are no reported fatalities. A Metro reporter at the scene said several people appeared to be badly burned, and others were injured in a stampede on a stairwell inside the station. Per the BBC:

Emma Stevie, 27, who was on the train when the explosion happened, and said she was caught in a “human stampede” and crush on the station steps as people rushed away from the train.

“I wedged myself in next to a railing, I put myself in the foetal position,” she said.

“There was a pregnant woman underneath me, and I was trying really hard not to crush her.

“I saw a poor little boy with a smashed-in head and other injuries. It was horrible.

“The injuries from the stampede seemed the worst. I’m outside now, there are women crying and people sitting on the floor.”

The U.K. has seen several deadly terror attacks this year, including a vehicle and knife attack near Parliament, a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, a van and knife attack near London Bridge, and a van attack near a London mosque.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called a meeting of the anti-terror Cobra committee for Friday afternoon. “My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident,” she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.