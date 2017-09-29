Few Heed Packers’ Confusing Call for Fans to Link Arms During Anthem

Photo: Brian Cassella/TNS via Getty Images

The demonstrations that exploded after President Trump attacked NFL players who kneel for the national anthem continued into a second weekend of football on Thursday, but a new twist from the Green Bay Packers seemed to dilute the message even further.

More than 100 players and 11 team owners took part in demonstrations after Trump waded into the long-simmering controversy last Friday. After two days with no games, if fell on the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers – who faced off at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field on Thursday – to set the tone for this weekend’s games. Most Chicago and Green Bay players linked arms with their teammates for the anthem last week; Packers Kevin King, Martellus Bennett, and Lance Kendricks chose to sit.

On Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, said he hoped fans attending the game would follow the team’s example and link arms during the national anthem as a sign of unity.

“This is about equality,” Rodgers told reporters. “This is about unity and love and growing together as a society, and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people. But we’ve got to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we’re going to continue to show love and unity.”

VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers asks Packers fans to join show of unity pic.twitter.com/CAECthVqPj — azcentral (@azcentral) September 26, 2017

Many have complained that in the last few days the NFL has co-opted and watered down former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest of police brutality. When Kaepernick started taking a knee during the summer of 2016, Rodgers defended him, saying that while he stands for the anthem “because that’s the way I feel about the flag,” he’s totally in support of teammates who don’t. “They have a battle for racial equality,” he said. “That’s what they’re trying to get a conversation started around.”

In recent days the Packers were less clear about the meaning of standing for the anthem. Packers tight end Lance Kendricks said teammate Martellus Bennett (brother of the Seattle Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, who began protesting the anthem in August) came up with the idea of getting fans involved, and helped write a statement explaining the gesture. It said, in part:

This Thursday during the national anthem at Lambeau Field, Packers players, coaches and staff will join together with arms intertwined—connected like the threads on your favorite jersey. When we take this action, what you will see will be so much more than just a bunch of football players locking arms. The image you will see on September 28th will be one of unity. It will represent a coming together of players who want the same things that all of us do—freedom, equality, tolerance, understanding, and justice for those who have been unjustly treated, discriminated against or otherwise treated unfairly. You will see the sons of police officers, kids who grew up in military families, people who have themselves experienced injustice and discrimination firsthand, and an array of others all linking together in a display of unity.

Those of us joining arms on Thursday will be different in so many ways, but one thing that binds us together is that we are all individuals who want to help make our society, our country and our world a better place. We believe that in diversity there can be UNI-versity. Intertwined, we represent the many people who helped build this country, and we are joining together to show that we are ready to continue to build.

Let’s work together to build a society that is more fair and just.

“It kind of puts [fans] in a position where it’s like, ‘Look, you’re either going to unite with us or you’re not,’” Kendricks said of the move. “I think that’s really cool, because it puts them in a position where it’s like now we’re talking to you, so you make a decision, peacefully make a decision.”

It appeared that most fans did not choose to unite with the team. As country music star Tyler Farr sang the anthem before Thursday’s game, the Packers and the Bears lined up with their arms linked on opposite sides of the field. The cameras focused in on some fans who did the same, but it looked like the majority were standing with their hands over their hearts. A sign displayed in the stands behind the Packers’ bench said “Shame on the NFL. Vets stand for the flag.”

#Packers players asked fans to link arms during #NationalAnthem, I saw very few do that from pressbox. #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/vkXgKNw1WR — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) September 29, 2017

Part of the issue was likely that fans were not sure what to make of the gesture. Some teams suggested standing with linked arms was just a show of team unity, but since it only started after the president’s remarks, many interpreted that as anti-Trump. Before Thursday’s game, Rodgers said that wasn’t the Packers’ intent.

“This is not a protest, this is a unified demonstration of love and solidarity,” he told CBS’s Tracy Wolfson. “It’s a call to connect. This is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people.”

Fans on Twitter had wildly different interpretations of what message the Packers were sending:

I don't exactly know what they/we are standing united in/against anymore? Is it standing in opposition to meaningful demonstrations, orrrrr? — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 29, 2017

Green Bay Packers stand in unity against @realDonaldTrump and his RACIST & DIVISIVE BELIEFS. Trumpll be gone soon. This is the beginning. — Shad Willingham (@Shadspeare) September 29, 2017

hey Green Bay Packers, Instead of locking arms at the next game, try holding your hand over your heart! #packers — daniel flannery (@danflannery2014) September 28, 2017

I've canceled my NFL cable package as I prefer to "lock arms" & have unity with our soldiers who are the real heroes. You are not! — Dave Glasgow (@DaveGlasgow7) September 27, 2017

Just don't get why the linked-arms stance during national anthem is somehow better than kneeling. Ever-so slightly less disrespectful? — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 29, 2017

Love the unity. No hate directed at anyone and just love toward each other. So much better. Now let’s win! #GoPackGo — Emily Dill ☕️ (@emilyreads247) September 29, 2017

On Thursday President Trump opened up a new line of attack, claiming that NFL team owners are afraid of their players. It’s unclear if that’s enough to keep the protests from fizzling out. Some players have already said they don’t intend to continue demonstrating before every game, and others seem to be coalescing around a message that only fleetingly alludes to Kaepernick’s stance against police brutality. The Denver Broncos have already released a statement saying there’s work to be done in “ALL forms of social justice,” so “Starting Sunday, we’ll be standing together.”