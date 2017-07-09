Hurricane Irma Continues Devastating March Across Caribbean

Hurricane Irma is now spinning past the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The storm’s center grazed Hispaniola’s northern coast with strong winds and pounding rain as it heads toward Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas. Southern Florida is next in its sights.
Irma remains a ferocious category 5 storm, with winds of 180 miles per hour. The most powerful hurricane to ever form in this region of the Atlantic Ocean, and the first to maintain 185-per-hour winds for more than 24 hours, has ravaged some of the tiny islands in the northern Caribbean and killed at least ten people so far. It made landfall Wednesday in Barbuda, razing or damaging at least 90 percent of the island’s structures. Prime Minister Gaston Browne said at least 50 percent of Barbuda’s population of about 1,600 was now homeless. “Barbuda now is literally rubble,” Browne said.
Irma pounded Saint Martin and St. Barts on its march through the Caribbean. French President Emmanuel Macron called the storm “harsh and cruel.” Across Saint Martin, eight people died and at least 21 were injured. Both French and Dutch authorities are sending troops and racing to deliver aid to their respective sides of the island. “The situation in Saint Martin and St. Barts is dramatic – there is no drinking water, electricity, public buildings are unusable, houses have been destroyed,” Guadeloupe prefect Eric Maire told France 24. “We estimate that some 60, 70 percent of the houses have been destroyed in Saint Martin.”
Irma spared Puerto Rico the worst, passing to the north of the island late Wednesday. About 70 percent of the island’s residents — about 1 million people — are without power, and about 50,000 lack water. Puerto Rico saw downed trees and flooding. Worries still persisted about damage on Culebra, one of Puerto Rico’s islands to the north, and popular tourist attraction, that saw 100-miles-per-hour winds. Still, it seemed as if the territory avoided a crippling blow. “We would like to start out thanking the Almighty,” Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló said Thursday. “Our prayers were answered.”
Irma is moving past Hispaniola, where the northern shores of the Dominican Republic were most at risk of being walloped by the hurricane with potential storm surges up to five feet. El Nacional reported heavy wind gusts, downpours in the Thursday-morning hours. The Hotel de Punta Cana was set up with 600 shelter beds, but Joel Santos, the head of the island’s tourism and hotel association said that, so far, there didn’t appear to be any significant damage to major hotels.
The Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas are bracing for Irma’s next punch. Bahamas prime minister Hubert Minnis has ordered mandatory evacuations, which are underway in six of the chain’s southern islands, prompting the largest-scale evacuation in the island’s history.
Mandatory evacuations are also underway in some counties in southern Florida, as Irma turns north and looks on track to collide with the peninsula over the weekend. Governor Rick Scott has warned Floridians to heed evacuation orders.
