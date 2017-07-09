Hurricane Irma Continues Devastating March Across Caribbean

Photo: Gerben Van Es/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Irma is now spinning past the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The storm’s center grazed Hispaniola’s northern coast with strong winds and pounding rain as it heads toward Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas. Southern Florida is next in its sights.

NEW: NOAA's #GOES16 shows a close-up of the eye of Cat. 5 #HurricaneIrma, as it batters parts of the #Caribbean this morning, Sept. 7, 2017. pic.twitter.com/q8vmi78r37 — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) September 7, 2017

Irma remains a ferocious category 5 storm, with winds of 180 miles per hour. The most powerful hurricane to ever form in this region of the Atlantic Ocean, and the first to maintain 185-per-hour winds for more than 24 hours, has ravaged some of the tiny islands in the northern Caribbean and killed at least ten people so far. It made landfall Wednesday in Barbuda, razing or damaging at least 90 percent of the island’s structures. Prime Minister Gaston Browne said at least 50 percent of Barbuda’s population of about 1,600 was now homeless. “Barbuda now is literally rubble,” Browne said.

@abstvradio flying over #barbuda with PM Gaston Brown. Brown said country is rubble..60% of homes destroyed.

Pics courtesy of @abstvradio pic.twitter.com/PZSSPdtoI3 — John Shull (@the_real_shull) September 6, 2017

Irma pounded Saint Martin and St. Barts on its march through the Caribbean. French President Emmanuel Macron called the storm “harsh and cruel.” Across Saint Martin, eight people died and at least 21 were injured. Both French and Dutch authorities are sending troops and racing to deliver aid to their respective sides of the island. “The situation in Saint Martin and St. Barts is dramatic – there is no drinking water, electricity, public buildings are unusable, houses have been destroyed,” Guadeloupe prefect Eric Maire told France 24. “We estimate that some 60, 70 percent of the houses have been destroyed in Saint Martin.”

NEW IMAGE: This is what part of St. Martin in the Caribbean looked like in the lull of Hurricane #Irma's eye. Photo: Loren Mayo. #KOMOnews pic.twitter.com/JVJlFxXGnS — Cayle Thompson, KOMO (@CayleThompson) September 6, 2017

[IRMA] Saint Martin dans le mur de l'oeil subit les effets de l'ouragan IRMA #iram #ouragan #SaintMartin (Source : Rinsy Xieng) pic.twitter.com/e2j7e9KtOu — RCI Guadeloupe (@RCI_GP) September 6, 2017

Irma spared Puerto Rico the worst, passing to the north of the island late Wednesday. About 70 percent of the island’s residents — about 1 million people — are without power, and about 50,000 lack water. Puerto Rico saw downed trees and flooding. Worries still persisted about damage on Culebra, one of Puerto Rico’s islands to the north, and popular tourist attraction, that saw 100-miles-per-hour winds. Still, it seemed as if the territory avoided a crippling blow. “We would like to start out thanking the Almighty,” Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló said Thursday. “Our prayers were answered.”

First aerial pictures of devastation in Culebra, 🇵🇷. #IrmaPR Photos by Jorge Gelpi. pic.twitter.com/RKOrNSFCvI — Edwin Jusino (@erjusinoa) September 7, 2017

Irma is moving past Hispaniola, where the northern shores of the Dominican Republic were most at risk of being walloped by the hurricane with potential storm surges up to five feet. El Nacional reported heavy wind gusts, downpours in the Thursday-morning hours. The Hotel de Punta Cana was set up with 600 shelter beds, but Joel Santos, the head of the island’s tourism and hotel association said that, so far, there didn’t appear to be any significant damage to major hotels.

Aeropuerto de Puerto Plata otra vez inundado pic.twitter.com/WGZiPx0SrZ — Milciades Pichardo (@MilciadesCotui) September 7, 2017

The Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas are bracing for Irma’s next punch. Bahamas prime minister Hubert Minnis has ordered mandatory evacuations, which are underway in six of the chain’s southern islands, prompting the largest-scale evacuation in the island’s history.

Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of FL today. TS winds expected to arrive in south FL and the Keys on Saturday #Irma pic.twitter.com/l6WkxYet6P — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

Mandatory evacuations are also underway in some counties in southern Florida, as Irma turns north and looks on track to collide with the peninsula over the weekend. Governor Rick Scott has warned Floridians to heed evacuation orders.

If you have been ordered to evacuate, do so now. Don’t wait. https://t.co/WUFNlOGrMF — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 7, 2017

This post has been updated throughout.