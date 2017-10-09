Hurricane Irma Lashes Cuba on Its Way to Florida

Photo: YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images

After devastating some of the northern Leeward Islands, and before making landfall in Florida on Sunday morning, Hurricane Irma skirted the north coast of Cuba, ripping the roofs off houses, causing massive power outages, and doing extensive damage to cities that make up an important part of Cuba’s key tourism industry.

Cuba’s metorological agency reported that Irma struck the country’s Sabana-Camagüey Archipelago on the country’s north-central coast, with winds so strong that they broke measurement instruments. Intense rain pummeled the area, and waves of more than 20 feet rolled onto shore. According to state-run media, Irma was the first Category 5 hurricane to hit the area in 85 years. Camaguey, Cuba’s third-largest city with a population of about 300,000, is nearby.

The small town of Caibarién, popular with tourists, was battered by winds of up to 130 m.p.h.

Irma has submerged the town of Caibarien, Cuba under several feet of water. pic.twitter.com/qz4QwNdYak — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) September 9, 2017

More than 5,000 tourists were evacuated from the coast, which is dotted with government-constructed resorts. Utility poles and trees were down across the region, and the Guardian reports that authorities in the city of Santa Clara said 39 buildings had collapsed.

Cuba’s military regime is known for its efficient and extensive disaster preparations. Despite the widespread flooding and damage, there had been no deaths reported as of Sunday morning, though the country was still in the early stages of taking stock of the destruction.

As the storm bore down on the island nation, soldiers swept the country’s northern coast and facilitated evacuations to schools, government facilities, and even caves, though many stayed behind.

A pic of how some Cubans have experienced #HurracaineIrma. Evacuated inside a cave in #Holguin #Cuba pic.twitter.com/NSDoQDDHBo



— OnCuba (En… — Kubakunde english (@CubanStudies) September 8, 2017

On Saturday morning, the storm glanced Havana before turning northward toward the Florida Keys. Video showed water breaching the city’s famous Malecón seawall.

El Malecón habanero, ayer por la tarde. Foto de Reuters. pic.twitter.com/msYZKiUkSf — José Pertierra (@guaguaP11) September 10, 2017

Authorities warned that flooding in the capital would persist into Monday.