Hurricane Irma Looking More Likely to Threaten US

Photo: National Hurricane Center

As the massive cleanup from Hurricane Harvey continues, meteorologists cast a wary eye to the Atlantic once again, as Hurricane Irma, now a powerful Category 4 storm, looked set to strike the Leeward Islands in the next two days and possibly the US East Coast a few days later.

#Irma has become a category 4 hurricane. Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/40N9AjuXCo — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2017

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest bulletin on Monday afternoon, the storm is moving west-southwest at about 14mph with maximum wind speeds of 13o mph. It is expected to continue on a west-northwest track, and looks to be on a collision course with population centers in the Caribbean.

In most immediate danger are the Leeward Islands, the northern section of the Lesser Antilles chain. Hurricane warnings have been posted for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, among other islands. A hurricane watch is in effect for Guadeloupe, the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands. Puerto Rican governor Ricardo Rosselló has declared a state of emergency in preparation for the storm, which will likely arrive on Wednesday.

Irma will likely strengthen even more over warm Caribbean water before it makes any landfall.

Hurricane #Irma heading west into perfect environment for continued intensification. Again, I'd be surprised if it didn't reach Cat 5+ pic.twitter.com/nIugVOUDcW — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 4, 2017

Irma will likely veer toward Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas after its tour of Puerto Rico. But after the five-day outlook, the storm’s track becomes unclear. Though the storm shifted south and west over the weekend – ominous trends for the US mainland – it may still curve out to sea eventually, though that possibility is looking less probable by the day.

is getting less likely but a few of the Euro ensemble members still take it out without and US impact. Here are the latest ECMWF ensembles: pic.twitter.com/mI9UPJPLbq — Vincent E Ankner (@oregonvt) September 4, 2017

Florida appears to be the most likely state to sustain a hit, or at least effects, from Irma. For now, it remains too early to say with confidence whether the storm will end up there. But at this point, residents should certainly be paying close attention.