Hurricane Irma’s Path Shifts to Florida’s Southwest Coast

Hurricane Irma’s projected path shifted west overnight Friday, lining up Florida’s western coast for an extremely dangerous direct hit on Sunday afternoon. The massive storm weakened from a category 4 to a category 3 on Saturday morning while tracing Cuba’s northern coastline, packing winds as high as 130 miles-per-hour. Irma had strengthened to a category 5 storm with 160 m.p.h. winds by the time it made landfall in Cuba on Friday night — the first category 5 to strike the country since 1924 — and Irma is expected to regain strength late Saturday once it moves back over warm water on its way north.

Early morning view of Hurricane #Irma from #GOES16 1-minute meso sector scans. Max sustained winds are at 130 MPH. pic.twitter.com/T4cJmzD83e — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 9, 2017

The outer bands of Irma began bringing tropical storm-like conditions to Florida’s southern coast on Saturday, and Irma is still expected to make landfall in the state on Sunday morning, with conditions beginning to worsen late Saturday night. According to the latest weather models, the storm is now expected to strike the state’s southwest coast line, with the potential for direct hits on Naples, Fort Meyers, Cape Coral, and Tampa on Sunday afternoon and evening as the storm moves north-northwest along the gulf coast. Miami and southeast Florida, where extensive evacuations have been ongoing for days, look like they will be spared from Irma’s destructive center and extreme storm surge, but the Florida Keys are still in the storm’s direct path, and may get hit worst of all starting Sunday morning.

The powerful storm will bring dangerous and destructive winds, which may include gusts of as high as 150 m.p.h., and the southwest Florida coast — which is particularly vulnerable to flooding — is expected to experience a catastrophic, life-threatening storm surge of 10 to 15 feet above ground level.

🌊Looking for information on STORM SURGE? Check out our potential storm surge flooding map: https://t.co/XYu7U5htvr pic.twitter.com/yEqRHOQayt — NWS (@NWS) September 9, 2017

Though the projected path of the storm has changed and many Floridians have already evacuated from the southern part of the state, the National Weather Service warned on Saturday that much of Florida and the southeast will still experience life-threatening wind impacts regardless of which way the storm ultimately moves. In addition, the storm could still shift east or west as it travels north, and inland flooding is also expected from the as much as 25 inches of rainfall that some areas of Florida and Georgia could receive from Irma over the next few days.

