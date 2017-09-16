Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Jose is back to category one strength and may begin affecting the East Coast starting as far south as North Carolina within a few days. Jose was once again upgraded from a tropical storm on Friday after U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunter planes measured 75 mph winds in the storm, and it has been continuing to strengthen and organize, according to the Weather Channel. The Eastern Seaboard may begin experiencing dangerous surf and rip currents from the storm this weekend, and those impacts are already underway in the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Storm path models continue to predict that Jose, which could gain additional strength after moving over warmer waters to its northwest, will not make landfall in the Bahamas and East Coast, but direct impact on the mainland U.S. remains within the storm’s “cone of uncertainty.”

Photo: National Hurricane Center

While Jose seems like it will remain well offshore of the Mid-Atlantic states, Long Island and coastal New England and could end up in the storm’s path if it eventually heads north, taking a blow from the Jose’s western edge around the middle of next week — though the storm’s intensity may have significantly weakened by that point.

It’s also possible that the high pressure system that is currently preventing the storm from moving out to sea may shift and Jose will be allowed to finally go away.

During #ClevelandIndians 22 game win streak, Atlantic generated more Accum Cyclone Energy than 33 of past 50 full Atlantic hurricane seasons pic.twitter.com/pLdO2p6FKE — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 16, 2017

In the meantime, another troubling storm is brewing east of the Lesser Antilles which may threaten the same islands in the eastern Caribbean that Irma devastated less than two weeks ago. As the Capital Weather Gang’s Greg Porter explains, the storm — now known as Tropical Depression 15 — seems to be intensifying, and may follow a track similar to Irma, fed by the same weather conditions that made Irma so powerful. A tropical storm watch has already been issued for the Windward Islands (including Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe), and it remains possible that north of that, the already demolished Leeward Islands of Barbuda and St. Martin — and the rest of the Eastern Seaboard — could face a second major hurricane starting sometime next week.

Photo: National Hurricane Center

That storm will be dubbed “Maria” if and when it gets a name. Tropical Storm Lee, which just formed in the tropical Atlantic, is already the 12th named Atlantic storm of 2017. So far, Lee is not expected to be a threat.