Hurricane Maria Headed for Caribbean, Jose to Skirt Northeast Coast

Numerous Caribbean islands, including some of the ones that sustained catastrophic damage from Hurricane Irma two weeks ago, are now in the path of 2017’s newest hurricane, Maria, which was upgraded to a Category 1 storm on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast indicates that Maria will likely take a very similar path to the one that Irma took, strengthening as it goes.

Should Maria stay on track and continue to organize and intensify, numerous islands, including already devastated ones like St. Martin and the U.S. Virgin Islands, could face another major hurricane as early as Monday night or Tuesday, followed by Puerto Rico as early as Wednesday.

#Maria is now a hurricane - the 7th of 2017 Atlantic hurricane season to date - 9th year on record with 7+ Atlantic hurricanes by Sept 17. pic.twitter.com/TMSQRDFxgZ — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 17, 2017

Here's a #GOES16 1min-res loop of now #Hurricane #Maria. Watch how overshooting tops wrap around west side in the formative #eyewall. pic.twitter.com/bXQ8woGINB — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) September 17, 2017

UPDATED Hurricane Maria forecast cone. pic.twitter.com/ja57gCcMnS — 7 Weather (@7Weather) September 17, 2017

If Maria were to line up to hit the U.S. mainland, that would probably happen around next weekend, but its eventual path will largely depend on what happens with Hurricane Jose.

#Maria needs to be watched for impacts in similar areas threatened by #Irma. Another long track hurricane possible into next week. pic.twitter.com/TDpyJ96uoy — Ed Vallee 🌽 (@EdValleeWx) September 17, 2017

Jose, which had looked like it might threaten the U.S. mainland, now seems likely to stay out mostly over the Atlantic as it moves north — though it may still bring tropical-storm conditions, along with coastal flooding, to some of the Northeast coast early this week. Tropical-storm watches have been issued from Delaware to Cape Cod, with those potential effects starting to hit by Tuesday.

#Jose should remain off the East Coast, but dangerous rip currents and possible gale-force winds remain a threat from Delaware to Cape Cod pic.twitter.com/QsdW1XJTmE — Mike Adcock (@MikeAdcockWx) September 17, 2017

And Jose may eventually bring heavy rain and extended coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore, Long Island, and eastern New England.

Here is the expected rainfall totals from Jose. Note that this is over a 72-hour period. pic.twitter.com/WHKodQalIq — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 17, 2017