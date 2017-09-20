Hurricane Maria Slams Puerto Rico As Category 4 Storm

Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday. The storm slammed into the southeastern part of the territory, near the town of Yabucoa, around 6:15 a.m.

This is what it looks like in San Juan as Maria makes landfall near southeast coastal town of Yabucoa at 6:15 am EST with winds of 155mph pic.twitter.com/yxqmuagK9J — Dánica Coto (@danicacoto) September 20, 2017

Maria weakened from its peak Category 5 strength after passing through the Virgin Islands. But it remains a terrifying storm, packing winds of 155 miles per hour upon landfall. The hurricane is engulfing the island with powerful wind gusts and downpours as it spins northwest across the island. As of 8 a.m., the National Hurricane Center recorded the eye of Maria about 15 miles southwest of the capital, San Juan. The storm will thrash the island well into Wednesday afternoon. “Dangerous” storm surge up to nine feet and “large and destructive” waves threaten the coastlines, and heavy rains have sparked flash-flood warnings in parts of the island. Puerto Rico could see between a foot and 18 inches of rain, with some isolated areas getting drenched with more than two feet of rainfall.

Compartmentalizing the hazards from Maria, torrential rainfall is likely leading to devastating flash flooding/mudslides across Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/6wHg85WyCy — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) September 20, 2017

“This is total devastation,” said Carlos Mercader, the Puerto Rico director of federal affairs, on CNN Wednesday. “Puerto Rico, in terms of the infrastructure — it will not be the same that we lived yesterday in the island. This is something of historic proportions.”

#GOES16 visible loop of Cat 4 Hurricane #Maria as the center passes over #PuertoRico. Max sustained winds are at 145 MPH. pic.twitter.com/BQYflfFfCX — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 20, 2017

More than 13,400 are in shelters, including about 500 pets, Mercader said. Power has already been wiped out on parts of the island – something officials predicted would happen, and they forewarned customers that electricity could be down for weeks, if not months. Puerto Rico got a glancing blow from Irma, whose edges skated over the northern part of the island, but at least 70,000 customers were still without power two weeks later ahead of Maria’s arrival.

Images on social media show whipping winds, downpours, and flooded-out streets.

AHORA: Urbanizacion Quintas de Canovanas, tras Rio Grande de Loiza salirse de su cauce. Observe los buzones florando! pic.twitter.com/elroO1xi6c — Ivette Sosa (@ivettesosaT2) September 20, 2017

WATCH: The current scene in San Juan as Hurricane Maria moves through Puerto Rico with winds topping 155 mph



(Via @GadiNBC) pic.twitter.com/o7NM3m3Hxw — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 20, 2017

Varios sectores de Hato Rey ya están bajo agua tras el paso del #huracánMaría por la isla. Captura NOAA pic.twitter.com/QvFNt7WKy6 — El Nuevo Día (@ElNuevoDia) September 20, 2017

This is a breaking-news post, and we will continue to update.