Hurricane Maria Slams Puerto Rico As Category 4 Storm

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday. The storm slammed into the southeastern part of the territory, near the town of Yabucoa, around 6:15 a.m.
Maria weakened from its peak Category 5 strength after passing through the Virgin Islands. But it remains a terrifying storm, packing winds of 155 miles per hour upon landfall. The hurricane is engulfing the island with powerful wind gusts and downpours as it spins northwest across the island. As of 8 a.m., the National Hurricane Center recorded the eye of Maria about 15 miles southwest of the capital, San Juan. The storm will thrash the island well into Wednesday afternoon. “Dangerous” storm surge up to nine feet and “large and destructive” waves threaten the coastlines, and heavy rains have sparked flash-flood warnings in parts of the island. Puerto Rico could see between a foot and 18 inches of rain, with some isolated areas getting drenched with more than two feet of rainfall.
“This is total devastation,” said Carlos Mercader, the Puerto Rico director of federal affairs, on CNN Wednesday. “Puerto Rico, in terms of the infrastructure — it will not be the same that we lived yesterday in the island. This is something of historic proportions.”
More than 13,400 are in shelters, including about 500 pets, Mercader said. Power has already been wiped out on parts of the island – something officials predicted would happen, and they forewarned customers that electricity could be down for weeks, if not months. Puerto Rico got a glancing blow from Irma, whose edges skated over the northern part of the island, but at least 70,000 customers were still without power two weeks later ahead of Maria’s arrival.
Images on social media show whipping winds, downpours, and flooded-out streets.
This is a breaking-news post, and we will continue to update.
