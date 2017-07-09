Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Florida

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A hurricane watch is now in effect for southern Florida. The entire state is bracing for the arrival of Irma, a category 5 hurricane that has devastated islands in the Caribbean and is now tearing toward Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas. The hurricane watch extends from Jupiter Inlet, north of Palm Beach, to Bonita Beach, on Florida’s western coast, including the Florida Keys.

These areas in South Florida are currently under a hurricane watch. For live coverage on #Irma, continue to tune into The Weather Channel. pic.twitter.com/dnmRW3w0YV — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 7, 2017

The National Hurricane Center also issued a storm-surge watch for the same coastal areas. After barreling toward Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas, the storm is expected to hook north, setting up a head-on collision with the Florida peninsula. Forecast models had wavered this week over whether Irma would tail east and ride the coast, but the National Hurricane Center said Thursday that the likelihood of a direct hit had increased.

A hurricane watch has been issued for South Florida and the Florida Keys. More information available at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/SzlkILQj0h — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect across southern Florida, where millions of people are expected to leave coastal areas as Irma approaches. Miami-Dade County, Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, and the Florida Keys are among the districts that have ordered residents out. Governor Rick Scott has warned Floridians to heed evacuation orders, and urgently. Tropical-storm conditions could be felt in southern Florida as early as Saturday.

If you have been ordered to evacuate, do so now. Don’t wait. https://t.co/WUFNlOGrMF — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 7, 2017

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.