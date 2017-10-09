Irma Makes Landfall in Florida as Category 4 Hurricane

Photo: NASA GFSC GOES Project

The Latest

• Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys early Sunday morning as a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of up to 130 m.p.h. and a projected storm surge of up to ten feet. The storm’s eye made landfall at 9:10 a.m. at Cudjoe Key, just east of Key West in the lower Keys, and the center of the storm passed over the island chain by a little after 10 a.m. Irma’s life-threatening winds and storm surge will remain a threat there for much of the day.

• The worst is yet to come. The storm is expected to travel north, raking Florida’s west coast later Sunday with dangerous winds and a storm surge that could reach a catastrophic 15 feet in some places. New models overnight Saturday indicated that the storm would track a little to the west, setting up the possibility of a direct hit on St. Petersburg sometime on Sunday — though the storm could wobble east or west as it moves up the coast. Even if the storm’s center were to stay off the coast, the threat of storm surge and life-threatening winds would remain for coastal cities would remain.

• Irma is the first category 4 hurricane to hit Florida since 2004, and it’s the first time in recorded history that two category 4 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S. in the same year — much less 16 days apart. Based on Irma’s atmospheric pressure, it is tied for the seventh most powerful hurricane to make landfall in the U.S.

• Most of Florida is under a hurricane warning, and many areas will experience life-threatening storm conditions. Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the state as well, and officials warned that tornadoes may pose the greatest risk to areas outside of the storm’s main path. Some 6.4 million residents were told to evacuate their homes in advance of Irma’s arrival. That exodus continued all day and night Saturday as authorities tried to keep the traffic moving. At least 127,000 residents have sought refuge in more than 500 shelters throughout the state, some of which quickly filled to capacity on Saturday.

• 2 million customers have already lost power in Florida, and more will follow as the storm continues to inundate the state.

• Miami experienced storm surge flooding on Sunday morning. The overall storm surge from Irma is expected to reach as high as five feet about ground level in the area, and will be of particularly concern at high tide just before 1 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 94 m.p.h. have been recorded near the city, and the high winds caused one of the city’s dozens of tall construction cranes to break in half and fall on a building downtown. The Miami-Dade police department announced just after 9 a.m. that it would no longer be responding to emergency calls, warning residents not to venture outdoors during the storm.

• Before turning north towards the U.S., Irma lashed the northern coastline of Cuba on Saturday, flooding cities with storm surge, damaging buildings, and causing massive power outages. When Irma made landfall in Cuba on Friday night, it was the first category 5 storm to do so since 1924.

The Storm’s Impact

The Florida Keys

Up to 120 m.p.h. wind gusts were measured in the Keys as it was hammered by Irma’s eye wall. Extreme weather reporters and residents filmed some of the storm’s effects, as seen below. It is not clear how much damage the Keys sustained, or if anyone was killed or injured, but as of midday Sunday, the islands still faced a significant, life threatening storm-surge threat and 90 m.p.h. wind gusts from Irma’s back end.

8:39am North bound lane of US 1 is impassible. South bound lane remains relatively clear. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/yih5hvS2RJ — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) September 10, 2017

From @chefdistilled Paul Menta of Key West First Legal Rum

Incredible as they take the eyewall #Irma @NWSKeyWest pic.twitter.com/2RLaxmMAlP — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 10, 2017

And images and footage of the resulting storm surge:

Breaking: storm surge about to inundate Key West from Hurricane #Irma @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/f4b4uuYwOs — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 10, 2017

House is on stilts about 15' high! Can see tops of palms. Pic FL Keys (Cudjoe Key) #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/NfpknFDX73 — Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanKCTV) September 10, 2017

From client at Marathon High School in the Florida Keys pic.twitter.com/D0GNBT75yG — Kionne McGhee (@kionnemcghee) September 10, 2017

Southwest Florida

By Sunday morning, the area was already getting pummeled by the storm’s outer bands, with a lot worse still to come.

In a chilling phenomena, water along the southwest coast receded as Irma pulled it out to sea. The storm will bring the water rushing back later in the day:

Check out this video of #TampaBay! #HurricaneIrma winds pushing the water out. When they shift it'll surge back in! pic.twitter.com/axfpyCwTeM — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) September 10, 2017

Instead of water, there's a bed of sea grass lining the Sanibel Causeway @NBC2 #TrackingIrma pic.twitter.com/LToJPH6Ocj — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) September 10, 2017

Disturbing time lapse from Hamilton Harbor in Naples, FL showing water levels dropping, exposing some harbor floor. #StormSurge #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/3k2PvHtiq2 — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) September 10, 2017

Meanwhile, even Florida’s flamingoes were being led to shelter in Tampa on Sunday:

"Single-file line, just like in elementary school!" Flamingos being moved to safe areas at @BuschGardens. pic.twitter.com/d7oiERZCFL — Bay News 9 (@BN9) September 10, 2017

Southeast Florida

While Miami and southeast Florida we spared from the storm’s direct path, the area was still hit with high winds, rainfall, and up to five feet of storm surge on Sunday. Below is some footage from Miami, including video of the downtown flooding in the city’s financial district, as well as a photo of a downtown construction crane which broke in half under the strain of the wind and fell on a building.

Water still rising in downtown Miami along Brickell Avenue. Storm surge is intense. Neck deep in areas. @wsvn #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/RLhVWIkTzQ — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 10, 2017

Brickell area in #Miami taking the surge from #Irma. It's as deep as 2' at SE 12th St. & Brickell Ave. pic.twitter.com/UAhcDLij6N — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 10, 2017

Our window just cracked. Moving to other side of building. #Irma pic.twitter.com/wwxwnnu42S — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) September 10, 2017

Taking the brunt of #Irma in Miami with hurricane force wind gusts. We're live on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/Bin66eMhDr — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 10, 2017

A crane in Miami has cracked in half and landed on a roof. On NE 3rd St. Picture sent to @WPLGLocal10 by a viewer pic.twitter.com/PMP6XJYWGJ — Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzy) September 10, 2017

View from the south side of the Miami River facing Hurricane Cove Marina. #Irma #HurricaineIrma pic.twitter.com/oeaVHroi2J — Chris Barr (@heychrisbarr) September 10, 2017

This breaking news post will be continuously updated.