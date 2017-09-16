Juggalos Assemble on National Mall, Make Good Points About America

Juggalos, the notorious fans of the horrorcore rap duo Insane Clown Posse, can be seen as a sort of refracted vision of President Trump’s base; they’re largely white, lower-middle-class Americans who feel misunderstood by much of mainstream culture. But rather than channel their disaffection into vengefulness, Juggalos generally preach a message of inclusion and acceptance. These values, along with face paint, macabre imagery, a tendency to greet each other with the phrase “whoop whoop,” and a love of the Midwest root beer Faygo, are core elements of the Juggalo subculture.
But the FBI feels differently. In 2011, it called Juggalos a “loosely-organized hybrid gang,” putting them in the same category as groups like the Bloods and Crips. By Juggalos’ accounts, this classification has led to discrimination at work and society at large. In 2014, the group joined with the ACLU to sue the FBI, but their case was dismissed by a federal judge, then tossed out of court again last year — though the ACLU is planning another appeal.
So on Saturday, Juggalos gathered on the National Mall in Washington to make the case that they pose no danger to society. Fittingly, their march easily overshadowed the so-called “mother of all rallies,” an alt-right gathering that failed to draw much of a crowd.
Below, a few feel-good photos and observations from the Juggalo march.
Comments