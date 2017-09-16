Juggalos Assemble on National Mall, Make Good Points About America

Juggalos, the notorious fans of the hororcore rap-duo Insane Clown Posse, can be seen as a sort of refracted vision of President Trump’s base. They are largely white, lower-middle class Americans who feel misunderstood by much of mainstream culture. But rather than channel their disaffection into vengefulness, Juggalos generally preach a message of inclusion and acceptance. These values, along with face paint, macabre imagery, greeting each other with “whoop whoop,” and a love of the midwest root beer Faygo, are core elements of the Juggalo subculture.
But the FBI feels differently. In 2011, they classified Juggalos as a “”loosely-organized hybrid gang” putting them in the same category as groups like the Bloods and Crips. By Juggalos’ accounts, this has led to discrimination at work and society at large. In 2014, the group joined with the ACLU to sue the FBI, but their case was dismissed by a federal judge, then tossed out of court again last year — though the ACLU is planning another appeal.
So on Saturday, Juggalos gathered on the National Mall in Washington to make their case that they pose no danger to society. Their march easily overshadowed the so-called “mother of all rallies,” an alt-right gathering that failed to draw much of a crowd.
Below, a few photos and observations that were posted on Twitter from the Juggalo march.
