Juggalos Assemble on National Mall, Make Good Points About America

Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

Juggalos, the notorious fans of the hororcore rap-duo Insane Clown Posse, can be seen as a sort of refracted vision of President Trump’s base. They are largely white, lower-middle class Americans who feel misunderstood by much of mainstream culture. But rather than channel their disaffection into vengefulness, Juggalos generally preach a message of inclusion and acceptance. These values, along with face paint, macabre imagery, greeting each other with “whoop whoop,” and a love of the midwest root beer Faygo, are core elements of the Juggalo subculture.

But the FBI feels differently. In 2011, they classified Juggalos as a “”loosely-organized hybrid gang” putting them in the same category as groups like the Bloods and Crips. By Juggalos’ accounts, this has led to discrimination at work and society at large. In 2014, the group joined with the ACLU to sue the FBI, but their case was dismissed by a federal judge, then tossed out of court again last year — though the ACLU is planning another appeal.

So on Saturday, Juggalos gathered on the National Mall in Washington to make their case that they pose no danger to society. Their march easily overshadowed the so-called “mother of all rallies,” an alt-right gathering that failed to draw much of a crowd.

Below, a few photos and observations that were posted on Twitter from the Juggalo march.

Crowd is still growing, stage finished setting up #JuggaloMarch pic.twitter.com/R6QvufK7ry — Isaac Windes (@isaacwindeschef) September 16, 2017

Juggalo Jared Baxter, 17, drove a day from Missouri. "People don't understand what's different." pic.twitter.com/Z70RsdBAll — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

Whoop whoop! @icp standing up for Juggalos rights to free speech & freedom of expression. MCL y'all! #JuggaloMarch pic.twitter.com/pHn9RVHQkv — NATHAИ (@NathanJDilla) September 16, 2017

Juggalos out here speaking truth to power. #JuggaloMarch pic.twitter.com/HLC73kjT13 — Jessica Blankenship (@blanketboat) September 16, 2017

Caregiver Amanda Price and machine shop worker Donald Brown, in from Youngstown. They say Juggalos are a family of outcasts, not a gang. pic.twitter.com/yK3kIxM3B7 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

The Juggalos' FBI battle proves Free Speech and the First Amendment actually still matters pic.twitter.com/qM6wuQ7UuY — Mitchell Sunderland (@mitchsunderland) September 16, 2017

Clowns are gathering, Faygo is passed around, chants of "Family! Family!" fill the air as tourists look on. Juggalo March time. pic.twitter.com/5gfamsvSVV — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) September 16, 2017

"America is a country of weirdos. Celebrate it," shouts Juggalo Jacob Roman, 18, before aggressively giving me a hug pic.twitter.com/R0uoalL1WC — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

I went to the #JuggaloMarch with @qjurecic. Here are some of the fine people we saw. /1/ pic.twitter.com/S6QS7NGdKl — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 16, 2017