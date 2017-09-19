Photo: Cedrik-Isham Calvados /AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength. The “potentially catastrophic” storm is packing sustained winds of 160 miles per hour as it churns toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, threatening to retread some of islands that were brutalized by Hurricane Irma two weeks ago.

Maria has already left a trail of utter devastation in its wake. The storm took direct aim at the tiny island of Dominica overnight, its 160 mile-per-hour winds triggering “an avalanche of torn away roofs in the city and the countryside,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said in a Facebook post. His own roof was among those wrenched away by wind gusts. The main hospital in the capital was also reportedly badly damaged. “So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace,” he wrote. “My greatest fear … is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains.”

LO ÚLTIMO | VIDEO - Imágenes del #HuracánMaría a su paso por la isla de #Dominica donde ha llegado a categoría 5 #19Sept pic.twitter.com/JHbRSKom2Q — Alberto Rodríguez (@AlbertoRT51) September 19, 2017

No deaths or injuries have yet been reported in Dominica — but conditions sidelined search-and-recovery efforts at least until late Monday. “Where we are, we can’t move,” a police official on Dominica told the Associated Press.

Maria also grazed Martinique, where thousands lost power — but it appears to have dodged the hurricane’s full wrath. “In Martinique, reconnaissance operations are still underway but already we can see that there is no significant damage,” Jacques Witkowski, the head of France’s civil protection, told reporters in Paris.

#OuraganMaria Inondation à FDF après le passage de Maria durant la soirée pic.twitter.com/JEpBAoZGOr — RCI Martinique (@RCI_MQ) September 19, 2017

Witkowski said a communication blackout with Guadeloupe prevented officials from gauging the level of damage on that island. Guadeloupe prefect Eric Maire reported flooding at the outset of the storm. Videos and photos show winds whipping trees, and roads submerged.

This video was taken on Monday night in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as Hurricane #Maria pummels the island https://t.co/iR5nUYIWfn pic.twitter.com/i2XKnOcgF3 — CNN International (@cnni) September 19, 2017

Hurricane Maria is now bearing down on the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, where Irma recovery has barely begun. The storm is moving north-northwest and will near those territories and Puerto Rico as a Category 4 or 5 storm late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Showers with wind gusts of 30-40 mph associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Maria affecting the USVI. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/Xz0s3IQsR0 — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 19, 2017

Debris is still strewn across the British Virgin Island of Tortola, where officials feel unsecured wreckage from Irma will be whipped up by the winds and turn into deadly projectiles. “We’ve been around the world’s shitholes — this is far worse than Afghanistan,” a Royal Marine running ground operations told BuzzFeed News of the islands’ conditions before Maria wallops the British Virgin Islands with a deadly round two.

On the U.S. Virgin Islands, fears center around the populous island of St. Croix, which dodged Irma, unlike St. John and St. Thomas. Maria is expected to slice about ten miles south of St. Croix, pummeling the island with winds, rain, and heavy surf. U.S. Virgin Islands governor Kenneth Mapp imposed a curfew starting Tuesday morning, and encouraged people to take refuge at one of three shelters set up on the island. Otherwise, Reuters reports, Mapp suggested crawling into a bathtub with a mattress, to steel against the winds should the roofs get peeled away.

Preparations are also underway in Puerto Rico, where the National Weather Service is warning of “catastrophic wind impacts” and “life-threatening” storm surge. Governor Ricardo Rossello has instructed citizens to find shelter before the storm, and he warned the island could be without power for weeks.