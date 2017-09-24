NFL Players Kneel During National Anthem After Trump Attacks

Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

More than a dozen NFL players took a knee during the National Anthem at the first game since President Trump indirectly called player Colin Kaepernick a “son of a bitch” for protesting during the anthem and suggested that any player who did so should be fired. Many more players are expected to follow suit and protest Trump’s remarks later in the day, and one entire team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, have already announced that they will protest by remaining in their locker room during the anthem before their game on Sunday afternoon.

At least 17 players for the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars locked arms and knelt while the anthem played before their game in London on Sunday morning. The same players stood for the singing of the British anthem.

Video: Ravens and Jaguars players take a knee during national anthem at NFL game in England. #TakeAKnee #TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/890K1i7WBz — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 24, 2017

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who donated money to President Trump’s presidential campaign, was also on the field during the anthem, locking arms with some of the players who remained standing.

“We recognize our players’ influence.” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement on Sunday. “We respect their demonstration and support them 100 percent. All voices need to be heard. That’s democracy in its highest form.”

Also on Sunday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team would not even take the field for the National Anthem before their 1 p.m. game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but remain in their locker room. It’s not yet clear if other teams will also seek to skip the anthem altogether.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

CBS and Fox have said they will air the playing of the National Anthem live before all the games they broadcast on Sunday, and the NFL is reportedly planning on running a one-minute ad calling for unity during its primetime telecast on Sunday night.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated.