North Korea Reportedly Fires Another Missile Over Japan

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images

North Korea has reportedly fired another missile over Japan, the same day it warned that Japan’s four islands “should be sunken into the sea.”

Japanese media is reporting that the missile launched from an area near Pyongyang, and flew over the northernmost island of Hokkaido early Friday morning local time. The missile ended up in the Pacific Ocean about 2,000 kilometers east of Japan, according to the Guardian.

Japan's national public broadcaster is warning people to take shelter after North Korea fires a missile https://t.co/ByUznpzC5t — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) September 14, 2017

On August 28, North Korea’s Hwasong-12 ballistic missile flew on a similar trajectory over Hokkaido, an act that Japan called an “unprecedented threat.” The details of North Korea’s latest weapons test have yet to be fully confirmed by South Korean and U.S. officials, but Pyongyang’s latest act of aggression comes just days after the United Nations imposed even tougher sanctions on the rogue regime. That U.S.-led resolution came after Kim Jong Un conducted a nuclear test on September 3, believed to be its most powerful yet.