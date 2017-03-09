Photo: Ahn Young-joon/AP

After monitors detected a significant manmade tremor on the Korean peninsula on Sunday morning, North Korea claimed it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that it says can be mounted onto an intercontinental ballistic missile. It was North Korea’s sixth nuclear test and the most powerful one to date — surpassing, for the first time, the destructive power of the atomic bombs the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The test represents a significant escalation in the conflict between North Korea and the U.S., and another act of defiance in response to President Trump’s bluster toward the regime.

President Trump responded to the test in a series of tweets on Sunday morning, calling North Korea dangerous and chastising South Korea for what he said was an attempt to “appease” the country. He also included another apparent threat to use force against the regime:

[North Korea’s] words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States. North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!

The White House said on Sunday morning that Trump will meet with his national security team to discuss the crisis. Trump also attended a church service on Sunday, and when leaving he was asked whether he would attack North Korea. “We’ll see,” the president reportedly replied. In more tweets after that, Trump announced that the U.S. “is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.” Such a policy, assuming it’s even possible, would of course target China, North Korea’s primary trading partner.

Just prior to the test, North Korea announced that it had developed a hydrogen bomb that could fit into an ICBM warhead. The government released an undated photo, which purports to show North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the loading of the device into a warhead at an undisclosed location.

Photo: 朝鮮通信社/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Hours after the announcement, the nuclear test was detected as a 6.3 magnitude tremor in the northwestern region of the country. While some of the claims North Korea has made about its military advancements have turned out to be accurate, the regime in Pyongyang is also notorious for exaggerating its progress. The available scientific evidence indicates that the bomb North Korea tested on Sunday was its most powerful yet, but it’s not clear whether it could be fit into an ICBM warhead, or that it was definitely a hydrogen bomb as North Korea has claimed.

This is a developing news story and this post will be updated.